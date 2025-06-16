A pair of company directors accused of having attempted to smuggle almost half a million illicit cigarettes into New Zealand were arrested at Auckland International Airport yesterday before they could board a flight overseas.
The man and woman, aged 32 and 34, will instead travel to Manukau District Courtthis morning to face three charges each.
Nigel Barnes, chief Customs officer for fraud and prohibition, said the agency estimates it intercepted 486,200 cigarettes that were allegedly intended for the pair. That number would equate to almost $735,000 in duty and sales tax revenue evasion.
“Frontline Customs officers were able to detect the concealment of cigarettes using state-of-the-art x-ray technology at the new Auckland Processing Centre,” Barnes explained.
Court documents do not list a New Zealand address or driver’s licence for either defendant.
Customs encourages anyone with tips regarding illicit tobacco smuggling to call the agency at 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Both hotlines are confidential.
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.