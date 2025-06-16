Photos provided by Customs show at least some of the seized items to be cartons of Double Happiness brand cigarettes, which are manufactured in China.

The packages were disguised to look like non-tobacco products.

An X-ray image shows cigarettes concealed in a package intercepted by Customs. Two company directors have been arrested, accused of trying to smuggle nearly 500,000 cigarettes into New Zealand. Photo / Customs

Both defendants now face three charges: importing prohibited goods, defrauding Customs of revenue and making false or “defective” declarations on the parcels.

If convicted, the pair could face fines of up to three times the value of the cigarettes for the allegedly incorrect declarations and a prison sentence of up to five years for the alleged tax evasion.

Customs officials say illegal cigarette imports were disguised to look like non-tobacco products in packages sent to New Zealand. A man and a woman will appear in court today, accused of trying to smuggle almost 500,000 cigarettes. Photo / Customs

Court documents do not list a New Zealand address or driver’s licence for either defendant.

Customs encourages anyone with tips regarding illicit tobacco smuggling to call the agency at 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Both hotlines are confidential.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

