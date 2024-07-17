Travellers currently waiting for flights at Auckland Airport said the delays were frustrating but people appeared calm and helpful.

“Though dozens of flights have been disrupted and travellers are surely stressed, the mood is calm and patient,” said NZ Herald lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor Emma Gleason, who is flying to Wellington.

Gleason said the airport had erected barriers to corral the nearly 100 passengers queuing up at the help desk, with many sitting around with trolleys and suitcases while others try to find staff free to help.

Long queues outside Auckland Airport's Domestic Terminal were reported. Photo / Emma Gleason

Does travel insurance cover flights cancelled due to fog?

A cancelled or delayed flight, even a domestic one, can be frustrating for travellers. Even if travellers are automatically booked on a later flight, as most airlines do, people can face unexpected costs or missed events as a result of the disruption.

Southern Cross CEO Jo McCauley said the company’s travel insurance can cover costs resulting from a flight that is cancelled or “significantly delayed” by fog.

However, she said travellers should prioritise getting a new flight first.

“The first port of call is to contact your airline or agent to make alternative arrangements for flights,” she said.

“If there are knock-on effects on your journey as a result of significant delays, then you may be able to claim for some costs through your insurer,” she said, adding people should keep any receipts to make claim processing easier.

1 Cover Travel Insurance’s domestic policy also states it will cover “additional reasonable travel expenses” if scheduled transport is cancelled due to “severe weather”. Those travelling to a wedding, funeral, conference, sports event or prepaid tour can claim up to $5000 to arrive on time.

Most travel insurers will cover travellers for reasonable costs if their flight is cancelled due to adverse weather.

The weather typically must be unexpected (you can’t book a flight knowing there will be a major weather event), costs must be reasonable (no buying luxury handbags while waiting for a new flight), and if the flight is delayed, the delay must be significant.

In some policies, if someone misses a major event, they can receive additional money to make the event on time, as 1 Cover states.