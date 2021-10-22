DoC urges Aucklanders to avoid Hauraki Gulf Islands

Visitors are being asked to refrain from going to islands like Motuihe due to the risk of Covid-19. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Visiting an island may be the perfect escape from your daily life but it could put vulnerable people at risk.

The Department of Conservation are asking people to avoid visiting islands in the Hauraki Gulf to protect rangers and their families.

The main islands of concern are: Motutapu, Rangitoto, Tiritiri Matangi, Motuihe and Motuora.

Travel to Waiheke Island and Great Barrier Island is explicitly prohibited unless you are a resident.

For the remaining islands, only overnight stays are forbidden. However, DoC's Auckland Inner Islands Operations Manager Katharine Lane said they were urging visitors to consider the risk they pose to vulnerable bubbles living and working on the islands.

"DOC and island staff on other islands in the gulf are considered one bubble and to keep them safe we are asking people to not venture to the islands," she said.

As the weather improves, DoC also urges people to brush up on their marine reserve rules before hitting the beach, boat or sea.

Are you familiar with some of DoC's key marine rules?

Do not collect shellfish or disturb any marine life.

Do not feed fish.

Do not take any part of the seafloor, including rocks and shells.

Do not discharge any waste, sewage or litter.

Check your boat and gear for stowaway pests

No dogs on pest-free islands or DOC reserves.

DOC marine rangers also patrol popular areas to ensure rules are being followed. So, if you need some additional information about an activity or destination, check out the DoC website.

Those who notice any offences are asked to report them by calling 0800 DOC HOT.