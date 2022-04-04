Users of Edwards Hut were woken on Saturday by antisocial visitors urinating in bunk rooms. Photo / Ruth McKie; DoC, Creative Commons

Formal complaints have been made after a full DoC hut was defiled by visitors.



On Saturday Night, visitors to the 16-person Edwards Hut in Arthur's Pass were woken by antisocial behaviour and there were reports of visitors urinating on bunks inside the hut.



One man reportedly had to be stopped from urinating on an occupied bunk, to which he replied "It's all good bro", seemingly unaware of his actions.

The incident was also reported via a public Facebook group which initially identified members of a student tramping society.



"To the group that stayed at Edwards hut, Arthur's pass last night, it's not acceptable," one of the guests wrote to the Tramping in New Zealand group.



"There are other people who are usually out to enjoy the peace of the bush, and that's just disgusting behaviour in a communal area regardless of if it's a hut or anyplace."



When sheepish members of the party were confronted the following morning, they were mistaken for members of a university tramping club.



The club has since claimed this was not the case.

The Edwards Hut is a 16-bunk DoC shelter in Aurthurs Pass, Canterbury. Photo / Ruth McKie; DoC, Creative Commons

Chris Dewhurst President of the Canterbury University Tramping Club said that he had been notified of the incident and was aware of a small, three person group from the club staying over Saturday night. He suspects this confusion was over the club's stamp in the hut intentions book.

"I like to believe that in general, our club members are a pretty respectful bunch and in my four years on the committee we've only had one complaint regarding a club trip," said Dewhurst.

The Department of Conservation said they were looking into the incident. They urged trampers to be considerate to other hut users and follow the hut users code, which asks latecomers to be considerate of noise and to keep shared huts in a tidy state.

One of the hut users said that an intoxicated man tried to urinate on her father while they slept.

The woman, who works for DoC, says the incident has put them off overnight trips. She said it was "pretty disgraceful to see this kind of behaviour, neither of us got any sleep that night."

DoC hut users code

1. Keep huts clean and tidy. A broom, brush and pan are provided—please use them, and leave muddy boots outside.

2. Conserve gas when using gas heaters and cookers. During cooking always open a window or door to allow dangerous carbon monoxide fumes to escape. Keep an eye on boiling water/food, and be sure to turn gas heaters off overnight and make sure it is properly off when you leave.

3. Take care using wood burners, keep the fire contained and never leave it unattended. Only burn dead dry wood and be careful with hot ashes. Make sure the fire is extinguished before leaving. Use wood sparingly and replace any you use for the next visitors.

4. Share huts with others by being considerate, make room for late comers and keep quiet if others are sleeping. Share boiled water with other trampers to help conserve gas.

5. Carry it in, carry it out—recycle ALL your rubbish. Take two bags, one for recycling and the other for rubbish/food scraps to carry out with you and dispose of responsibly. Find out about Leave No Trace principles.

6. No smoking in huts, take your cigarette butts out with the rest of your rubbish.

7. Hunters must follow the Firearms and Safety Code.

8. No dogs allowed inside huts.

9. Before leaving, close doors and windows securely.

10. Always pay hut fees.