With daylight saving ending on April 3, summer has well and truly made way for autumn. But what a summer it's been. Here, Travel readers share their favourite adventures from this year's holiday season. Add them to your list for next summer... or why not ignore the weather and do them this autumn anyway?

Hilarie Nicoll

As the first anniversary of my remarkable mother's passing loomed, a trip full of reflection and relaxation was required. Boxing Day saw me heading off up the Island from Whanganui to the amazing Silos accommodation in Raglan. What a spot to watch the ever-changing harbour view from floor to ceiling windows and a deck to chill on. The beaches were fabulous, the town humming and relaxation ruled. Time spent with my sisters was very special as this time last year we said goodbye to our dearly loved 93-year-old mother in Waikato hospital over four days between Christmas and New Year. We headed off to Whangamatā where we celebrated life with dinner on New Year's Eve. A glorious beachside picnic on the peninsula the following day to be renewed and refreshed with the ultimate New Year's Day swim. A perfect way to bring in 2022. NZ roadies rock.

Erin McNabb

Two nights around the East Cape with my husband. We took the little red mini. We stayed in Tokomaru Postmaster's Office, a Historic Places Trust property. It was so cool. We had a meal at the Te Puka Tavern watching the ocean. Then stayed at Waihau Bay Lodge overlooking the boat ramp. Such a lovely part of NZ with lovely people.

Margo Askin

Travelling down south, staying in Twizel with family we haven't seen in a long time. Camping with a bonfire, toasting marshmallows. Spending quality time with my daughter.

White sand, crystal blue water and large beaches made Tawharanui a favourite for one reader this summer. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Nyssa Chapman

Tāwharanui was my favourite adventure this year. The crystal-clear water while surfing is a dream, being able to see what's in the water. The white sand beach is so cosy on the feet during summer, like slippers. The beach is big enough to have your own space and make sandcastles with the kids. The native coastal forest is a wonderful site to see with native for floral and fauna. It's so close to Auckland and we really are lucky.

Leanne Rumble

A trip to Ōhakune where we were able to meet all of our children for Christmas. Ōhakune is an unlikely summer destination but what a lovely small town! Great people, great walks, great countryside and the most amazing views of the mountain! Great location for an affordable summer catch-up with whānau!

Georgina Lane

We have two toddlers, so our adventures all need to be within short distances when they're stuck in a small car, and Mangawhai serves us well. They have the awesome Mangawhai Activity Zone (MAZ) with a huge playground, scooter and skate park, sports fields, tennis court and pump tracks. Our 3-year-old loves hooning down the slopes doing tricks at MAZ and swimming at the estuary beach. Mum and Dad love the wines afterwards.

Kylie Mann

My partner and I just did a camper relocation from Queenstown to Christchurch over three days. It was amazing and that part of the country is so beautiful. Three days was a bit too short as there is so much more to see!

Few spots are more iconic for a classic roadtrip than Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Samantha Gill

For my husband's 60th Birthday we decided to do something we'd never done before, experience a campervan holiday! We flew from Wellington to Queenstown where we collected our camper, stocked up on essentials and treats and headed off to Te Anau for our first night. From there we went to Milford, Invercargill, Wānaka and Queenstown. We loved it! So much so that, although we had planned to spend our last 4 nights in hotel accommodation, we cancelled our booking and extended our campervan hire. We surprised ourselves as we're very organised people, planned to the nth degree with detail, however, this holiday was the complete opposite and that's what we loved so much - the spontaneity of each day (although we had planned our route and a few activities). The only change we'd make if there's a next time would be to hire a camper where we didn't need to put the bedding up and down to make things a little easier, as we're not as fit and agile as we once were!

Andrea Treasure

Heading to Northland over the New Year and apart from connecting with a cousin after some length of time, to see the amazing Northland region was a tonic for my soul.

Jim Kettlewell

A visit to Whale Bay over the hill from Matapōuri on the Northland coast is beyond compare. Just a short walk from the car park through luxuriant native bush brings you to the most perfect white-sand beach.

Helen Mabin

Doing the Otago Rail trail with my young family. Amazing scenery, quality family time and an epic sense of achievement for all at the finish. Highly recommend!

Allan

A road trip with my daughter in a camper to Gisborne and wading with stingrays, then carrying on around East Cape to see regions I've never visited before. I'm now looking forward to doing another trip with her to see other places.

After living in Auckland, one traveller took the opportunity to explore his own city. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Nick Rogers

Living in Auckland, we decided we needed to explore the Hauraki Gulf this summer.

We started with Rotoroa Island and spent a truly fantastic day on this gorgeous small island. Going by ferry equalled anticipation and fun with gulf views. There are two perfect white-sand beaches with clear water lined by bush. Picnic facilities too. Wonderful birdlife including tākahē. Bushwalks around the island and the most fantastic views over the Hauraki Gulf and other islands in all directions. A sense of getting away from it all in a small package. A perfect day.

Diane Hugill

Last year we flew into Blenheim, rented a car and did BnB stays. Winery lunches and museum visits added a great way to spend a few days. We then caught the train to Christchurch, had a luxurious stay there, met friends, and then got the train to Greymouth and back. Even though we had done the train trips before many years ago, it was a great experience as we met a few lovely people this time. Flying home to Auckland, left us feeling wonderfully refreshed to have had the chance to travel in between lockdowns.

Linda Grigg

A weekend break in Riverhead, staying at a charming converted barn accommodation, dining at The Landing surrounded with 100-year-old oaks and glimpses of the estuary below, a drive to Muriwai, a visit to the stunning Kaipara Coast Sculpture Gardens, eating out at the Beekeeper's Wife cafe and Kauri Indian restaurant, and visiting the farmers' market at Catalina Bay, Hobsonville. It was great to get away and explore another part of Auckland.

Lisa Nimmo

Undoubtedly the overnight tour and glamping on Kāpiti Island. Absolutely stunning flora and fauna and a glimpse into how our native birds can thrive in a predator-free world. We saw more than 20 different species of native birds up close and personal, including kiwis at midnight. The food was divine and the glamping was like sleeping and waking in paradise. Very special indeed.

Adelle Galloway

We live in Marlborough and January is by far the best month to stay local and enjoy the beauty of the top of the south, which everybody knows is the tourism capital of NZ. We have the Marlborough Sounds, Nelson Lakes, and the Abel Tasman just over the hill and we are privileged to be able to get in a vehicle and go day-tripping whenever we like. This weekend we drove our "Model A" vintage car down to Anakiwa in the Sounds to enjoy the spectacular views, relax in the sun, enjoy the native birdsong and listen to the rhythm of the waves. We are spoilt for choice here but still long for the opportunity to venture out of town and see some more of the country.

Barb Schon

After months of saving, I took my little neighbour on a campervan holiday around the east cape. I flew to Auckland to hire a van rental and drove it back home. Waiting in the driveway was a face filled with smiles and sparkling eyes. We packed and sorted then jumped in to begin a holiday to remember. The beauty and remoteness of the Cape was more than my little neighbour and I had imagined. Icecream stops, fish and chip shops, playground stops, not to mention the beautiful picnic stops. The holiday was the best. We laughed and joked at the pure freedom from a year of lockdown uncertainty. For a 10-year-old who hasn't travelled widely it was delightful to see her face glow with each experience. Once home with a map spread out on the floor we made plans to do a trip again.

The Skywire at Cable Bay Adventure Park. Photo / George Guille

Matt Gibson

Going to Nelson with my family and all of us went on a quad bike ride at Cable Bay Adventure Park. During the bike ride, we went to the top of the hill and went on the Skywire, getting up to 95kph! This fully got all of us out of our comfort zone and was something we had not done before.

Ian Sullivan

A two-day self-drive adventure of Waiheke Island with my beautiful wife, staying at the peaceful Kiwi House, indulging in magnificent food and wine at Casita Miro and enjoying great coffee with fresh pastries at Bisou Cafe. Sharing the hidden beauty and magnificent views of the island while driving off the beaten track and relaxing on the sunbathed white sandy beaches as the waves tumbled into the shore made this trip very relaxing and very special.

Stuart Dagg

We have just returned from a summer holiday in Christchurch. It was special spending time with our two young grandsons whom we don't see as often as we would like.

The highlights were a visit to the Ferrymead Heritage Park, beautiful Sumner beach, the awesome Gondola ride with its stunning views, the Botanical Gardens and the nearby Museum, the Riccarton Farmer's market with its attractive garden setting and bushwalk.

Julie Saikkonen

A magical and memorable day on Onetangi Beach. Swimming with grandchildren and building sandcastles followed by a relaxing and delicious lunch at a restaurant overlooking the beautiful beach at Onetangi in the sun on a beautiful January day.

A holiday doesn't need to be long to be magical and memorable.

