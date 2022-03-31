From next week, people can enjoy DoC campsites and huts regardless of their vaccination status. Photo / TourismNZ

From next week, Kiwis and other visitors will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination in order to use huts, campsites and other accommodation provided by the Department of Conservation.

From 11.50pm on Monday, April 4, vaccination requirements will be lifted for DoC huts, campsites and sole occupancy facilities (including those on the Great Walks). Visitors will no longer have to show a My Vaccine Pass.

Since December 15, 2021, people aged 12 years three months and older have needed to provide proof of vaccination in order to stay at a Doc hut or campsite.

A recent health and safety assessment by DoC found they could now safely remove that requirement.

"The assessment determined the COVID-19 risk profile has changed sufficiently to remove the vaccine requirements," said DoC's deputy director-general for policy and visitors, Bruce Parkes.

High vaccination rates, the recent Omicron peak and changes to public health guidance were key contributors to the change, said Parkes.

The announcement also reflected the Government's change in focus to making life "closer to normal while retaining the public health measures that have proven effective to date," he added.

DoC is also reviewing its vaccination policy for staff, contractors and volunteers. An announcement regarding this is expected next week.

Autumn Advice for DoC Visitors

If you're making the most of DoC's facilities this autumn, it's important to follow their Tiaki care code, plan in advance and take a high level of personal responsibility.

People using DOC facilities should:

o follow Ministry of Health guidelines,

o sanitise or wash hands regularly,

o wear a mask and physically distance around others, when possible

o stay at home if unwell, isolating or a household contact.

When considering staying in a DoC hut or campsite, ask yourself:

o What traffic light is the region at – Red, Orange or Green?

o Will there be more vulnerable or unvaccinated people in my group (e.g. children under 12)?

o What are the sleeping arrangements? Eg hut or campsite capacity, shared hut, sleeping platforms or individual bunks etc.?

o Is it possible to camp outside or near a hut (so I can carry tents to use if needed)?

o Will it be possible to sanitise hands, wear masks or keep 1m distance from those, not in my group (e.g. in huts or when using shared facilities like toilet blocks and campsite shelters)?

o Is it likely to be a busy period (Saturday night, holiday, weekend etc.)?