Splash Mountain will be rebranded following claims it perpetuates racial stereotypes. Photo / File

Fans of Disney World’s Splash Mountain theme park ride have just two months left to enjoy it before the attraction closes for a large makeover.

Splash Mountain in Florida will close on January 23, 2023, and be re-themed for The Princess and the Frog, an animated film about a princess and her friends.

The change follows claims the current theme promotes “racial stereotypes”, as it is based on a 1946 film Song of the South, which has been criticised for its representation of plantation life.

“I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that Song of the South was – even with a disclaimer – just not appropriate in today’s world,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a shareholders meeting in March 2020.

In 2019, more than 21,000 people signed a petition demanding Disney “re-theme Splash Mountain” and said the parks needed more representation and diversity.

“Disney parks should be a home for all to enjoy regardless of race, age, whatever your background may be,” one person wrote on the petition page.

“Tiana could be one of the first princesses with a thrill ride, as well as giving her a much deserved place in the parks.”

In June 2020, Disney confirmed it would re-theme the attraction and call it ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’.

After the announcement, another petition to save Splash Mountain hit 94,000 signatures.

“Splash Mountain is an iconic ride at Magic Kingdom, loved by millions of fans all over the world for over 30 years,” reads the online description.

“Re-theming such an iconic ride would erode the nostalgia that lives in Disney World and take away a little bit of the magic.”

Petition creator, Eric Thibeault, said it was unreasonable to change the ride after a small group complained.

”It is absurd to pander to a small group of “Disney haters” that dont understand the story, and re-theme such a nostalgic ride,” he wrote.

Despite the surge of support, Disney continues to plan the renovation.

“With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” Disney said in a previous statement.

“The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”



