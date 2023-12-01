Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Discover the British Isles on a Viking cruise: A medley of fascinating oddities

By Dominick Merle
8 mins to read
The Viking cruise that unearths every British oddity. Photo / Getty Images

The Viking cruise that unearths every British oddity. Photo / Getty Images

There’s a Viking cruise titled British Isles Explorer that unearths (almost) every British oddity, and the art of sea salt licking is just the beginning, writes Dominick Merle

I’ve always been a sucker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel