Planning your first cruise trip? Whether you're embarking on a two-week trip aboard a massive ship or taking a small domestic cruise for a few days, there are some things you should know.

1. Arrive at your departure port a day early

If you choose one point to follow, make it this one. Largely because it's hard to make the most of a cruise if you aren't on the ship. Between mountains of lost luggage, cancelled flights and delays, it's worthwhile giving yourself at least a day or two in the city you'll depart from. If your journey there goes according to plan, you have a day to properly explore the port city, but if delays do happen, you'll still make the cruise departure.

2. Check the dress code

Like any other holiday, not all cruise companies or cruise itineraries follow the same dress code. Some liners are famous for evenings that require a black tie or ballgown. Others are packed with activities you'll need cargo pants and hiking boots for. Instead of wasting time and money buying items onboard or at port cities, check the ship's itinerary and recommended packing list to see what you need. Don't love getting dolled up? Many cruise ships allow passengers to "opt out" of fancy dress dinners, so it's worth asking.

3. Take advantage of the hand sanitiser

The pandemic has encouraged a new standard of cleanliness and sanitation. Aside from crew protocols like increased cleaning schedules, passengers are invited to use hand sanitiser stations regularly (especially before meals) and wear masks or distance in certain areas like dining room buffets.

4. Know what is included

Nothing puts a dampener on a trip like getting hit with a bill for things you thought were included. Every cruise is different when it comes to what items rack up additional charges, and it pays (literally) to know before you depart. Especially because you may not be told about a charge until it comes time to disembark and settle the bill. Some cruises include meals but charge for drinks, or include washing machines but overcharge for laundry powder. Research ahead of time what you must pay extra for, and how much.

5. Pace yourself

Cruising may seem like a leisurely way to travel but some itineraries are packed from sunrise to sunset. After a break from travel, it can be tempting to go on every excursion, join every activity and soak up as much as you can. If your cruise is a short 4 or 5 days, this may be sustainable, but for slightly longer journeys, make sure you take it slow and give yourself permission to relax and tap out of anything.

6. Get seasick savvy

From pills to patches, hypnotherapy tapes to peppermint oil, there is an abundance of options to choose from when faced with seasickness. While some people prefer natural remedies involving ginger or peppermint and others prefer a traditional pill over breakfast, many seasoned cruise fans can be seen sporting a discreet patch behind their ear. Commonly sold under the name Scopoderm, these can be purchased at most pharmacies.

7. Get to know the crew

From sunrise watching spots to worthwhile outings, no one will know the cruise ship better than its crew. Chatting with fellow travellers is a great way to make friends and if they're diehard cruise fans, they'll be full of cruise-related tips and tricks. But if you're after the inside scoop, the porters, waiters, activity leaders and tour guides are your best bet.

8. Pack a carry-on

If you're boarding a larger ship, your suitcase will likely be swept away by porters who will deliver it to the room later in the day. This saves you from hauling luggage to your room but also means you'll be without many items for a few hours. By packing a swimsuit, spare shirt or any other essentials in a carry-on bag, you can make the most of the day without waiting around for your suitcase.

9. Join a Facebook group

When cruising on a large ship, it can be impossible to know what attractions or activities are worth your time. Fortunately, there are dozens of private Facebook groups you can join, which are dedicated to certain cruise lines, cruise ships or cruise travel in general. Here, people share advice, reviews and opinions as well as questions the wider community are happy to help answer.

10. Switch to aeroplane mode

Speaking from experience, even the most tech-savvy traveller can be caught out by overseas cellphone charges, especially when moving between countries. This becomes even more important when cruising, as international waters often carry unbelievably expensive charges for calls, texts and internet. Phone companies and cruise lines do offer cruise-specific plans but we recommend simply putting your phone on aeroplane mode and using the ship's free Wi-Fi to text, call and go online.

