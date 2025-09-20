Advertisement
Family travel: The educational benefits of travel for children

Chris Stead
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Stead family at the Rivers of Laos. Photo / Old Mate Media

Ever considered taking the kids out of school for a term and schooling them with world knowledge? Family travel writer Chris Stead reveals exactly what it’s like.

Pencils down, books closed; school is out, and it’s time to head outside. Not just to the park or the beach, or a

