Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Brisbane Festival 2025 opens with Riverfire flyover and fireworks

& Anna Knox
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Craig & Karl sculptures outside the Powerhouse during the Brisbane Festival. Photo / Anna Knox

Craig & Karl sculptures outside the Powerhouse during the Brisbane Festival. Photo / Anna Knox

Fighter jets and elite ballet, fireworks and aerial cabaret, along with giant blowup sculptures installed throughout the city centre were just a few things on offer over the first three days of the Brisbane Festival.

The festival, held on Turrbal and Jagera lands, runs this year from September 5-27, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save