Unlock the best-value tropical escape

Castaway Island Resort.

Smart tips for Kiwis to save on flights, stays and food in Fiji.

It’s not often Kiwis aren’t dreaming of a tropical getaway – but cost and distance can make it feel out of reach. That’s why Fiji, just a three- or four-hour flight from New Zealand, should be at the top of your list for a summer escape.

With a diverse array of experiences and accommodation to suit all budgets, Fiji is a destination that ticks all the boxes. It’s in the same time zone, there are plenty of activities – from whitewater rafting to swimming with manta rays – and the people are said to be some of the warmest and friendliest you’ll find anywhere.

Fiji is particularly well-suited to families. Its mix of relaxing resorts, world-class kids’ clubs and activities tailored to every age group mean that whether you’re travelling with toddlers, teens or grandparents, everyone can enjoy the holiday their own way.

While some Kiwis assume Fiji is too pricey post-Covid, savvy travellers know it can actually be one of the best-value holidays going. The NZME TellMe Travel Survey 2025 identified the five most popular strategies Kiwi travellers employ to maximise value – all of which can be used to secure the best deals for a Fijian break. With 90% of Kiwis intending to travel in the next year, here’s why Fiji should be on your bucket list – and how to do it on a budget.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.

Book flights and accommodation in advance

Two airlines fly direct between New Zealand and Fiji: Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways. Both have airfare discounts throughout the year, so it’s worth setting an alert for sales or checking travel agents, who often have Fiji packages on offer.

Kiwis tend to book just three months ahead – but booking earlier often means bigger savings. If you’re thinking about a winter escape next year, or an end-of-summer sojourn, now’s a good time to start locking in flights and accommodation.

There’s also the added joy of having something locked in early. Planning ahead doesn’t just help the budget – it gives you more time to look forward to your trip.

Key competitors for Fiji are generally located in Asia and Australia. Destinations like Bali or Vietnam may be cheaper on the ground, but longer flights and hidden travel costs can add up. Queensland may be cheaper and closer to fly to, but it offers less cultural diversity than Fiji’s unique island charm.

Wakaya Private Island Resort.

Use loyalty or reward points

Both Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways have rewards programmes, which can net you decent savings in the long run. Many of the big-brand hotels in Fiji – such as Marriott Bonvoy, IHG, Accor, Radisson, and Wyndham – also have loyalty schemes, so it’s worth signing up to earn points on your stays. In time, it could be possible to book an entire package using loyalty points alone.

Travel off-peak

Perhaps surprisingly, summer is not a popular travel period for Fiji. November to March (with the exception of Christmas-New Year) typically sees a lull in visitors, meaning there are great deals on offer.

The shoulder months – October, November, February and March – often provide the best of both worlds: better prices, fewer crowds and great weather. These months are ideal for a tropical escape without the premium price tag.

Research transport

While there are buses on the mainland, public transport generally isn’t feasible in Fiji. If you’re staying in Viti Levu, taxis can be good value (just remember to have Fijian dollars on-hand), or consider hiring a car. Driving around the mainland is easy and car rental prices vary. However, if you’re planning on island-hopping and day trips, you’ll need to book transfers. That’s where a travel agent can come in handy.

Choose self-contained or all-inclusive stays

Eating out is a major expense, which is why staying in self-catering accommodation can secure serious savings. On Denarau Island, for example, Radisson Blu and The Palms have self-contained apartments, with supermarkets nearby for easy meal prep.

Alternatively, plenty of resorts offer all-inclusive packages or prepaid meal plans, meaning hungry kids can fill their boots without a huge bill at the end. The Naviti and Musket Cove resorts on the Coral Coast and Malolo Lailai respectively are well known for their all-inclusive rates.

As an archipelago of 333 islands, it’s important to research the best spot in Fiji for your needs, such as your desired experiences and activities. The sheer variety across those hundreds of islands means there’s no need to visit the same place twice.

In fact, many Kiwis who think they know Fiji are surprised to discover how many different types of holidays it can offer, from cultural immersion and eco-adventures to high-end luxury and budget-friendly beach bungalows.

With shoulder-season deals already available, now’s a smart time to lock in a summer break – or a 2026 winter escape.

More info: fiji.travel/nz