Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Tourism Fiji

Tourism Fiji

Unlock the best-value tropical escape

Castaway Island Resort.

Castaway Island Resort.


Smart tips for Kiwis to save on flights, stays and food in Fiji.

It’s not often Kiwis aren’t dreaming of a tropical getaway – but cost and distance can make it feel out of reach. That’s why Fiji, just a three- or four-hour flight from New Zealand, should be at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save