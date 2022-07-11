Norwegian Cruise Lines has spent $160 revitalising the Norwegian Spirit which is heading to New Zealand this summer. Video / NCL

Cruise ships are back in business and have something for everyone, writes Tiana Templeman

Bon voyage and anchors aweigh! New Zealand's ban on international ships has been lifted in time for the 2022/23 summer cruise season and popular mainstream lines are heading our way.

With so many ships returning to New Zealand waters, your biggest decision will be which one to board first. Whether you're after a close-to-home adventure, an epic journey through the South Pacific to Tahiti, or a cruise across the Ditch combined with an Australia getaway, we've found a sailing to suit.

Spinnaker Lounge on the Norwegian Spirit. Photo / Supplied

Norwegian Cruise Line

Goodbye kids' waterpark, hello adults-only pool retreat. Fresh from a $154m renovation, the most extensive and expensive makeover in the line's history, Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Spirit has been reimagined to appeal to grown-ups rather than kids. Home porting in Sydney and Auckland for the first time this summer, the ship features new and refurbished staterooms and drinking and dining venues, and more adult-centric spaces. Itineraries range from 12-day sailings to and from Australia, to repositioning cruises taking in some of the South Pacific's most popular islands on the way to Tahiti.

ncl.com

Heritage Expeditions

With a new 140-guest expedition flagship, Heritage Adventurer, debuting in October and three additional coastal voyages on offer, Heritage Expeditions is embracing the return of cruising to New Zealand with gusto. See the country's three main islands in 15 days, embark on a 10-night coastal cruise that takes in the best of New Zealand, or opt for an active and adventurous seven-night round-trip cruise from Queenstown. If you've got more time to spare, month-long voyages to New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands are also on offer.

heritage-expeditions.com

Set sail with Heritage Expeditions. Photo / Supplied

Princess Cruises

Three Princess Cruises ships are sailing in New Zealand this year and Majestic Princess is the first to arrive in Auckland on October 16. There are also round-trip New Zealand cruises from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, with each sailing on a different ship. Short one-way voyages between Auckland and Sydney are available as well. All Princess ships coming to our region are MedallionClass enabled so you can download the free MedallionClass app and message friends and family onboard for free.

princess.com

Ponant

Set sail onboard the first LNG-powered hybrid electric luxury polar vessel, Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot, on Antarctic voyages that include exciting activities such as citizen science projects, kayaking, snowshoeing, polar diving, and polar swimming in a drysuit. Round-trip itineraries from Dunedin include the chance to explore New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands with National Geographic or take in the country's "greatest hits" such as the Marlborough wine region and Fiordland National Park.

ponant.com

Explore Milford Sound with Celebrity Eclipse. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Eclipse is making its debut in New Zealand this year with 17 sailings in local waters from October to April. Ranging from three to 13 nights, there are round-trip New Zealand cruises from Sydney, one-way cruises to and from Auckland, and a round-trip South Pacific cruise from Auckland. This stylish 2850 passenger ship offers a change of scene for Celebrity fans who have previously sailed on sister ship, Celebrity Solstice.

celebritycruises.com

Royal Caribbean

With two Royal Caribbean Quantum Class ships sailing in New Zealand in 2022 and 2023, your biggest challenge will be choosing which one to book first. Quantum of the Seas hasn't sailed in our region before. Ovation of the Seas, which is two years younger than Quantum, is already well known to local cruisers and returning for another season sailing out of Sydney. There are plenty of round-trip local cruises from Sydney but only one is on Quantum so you'll have to get in quick to try this new ship.

royalcaribbean.com

Ovation of the Seas is one of the latest ships from Royal Caribbean. Photo / Supplied

Carnival Cruises Australia

Choose from 10-, 11- or 12-night New Zealand sailings from Sydney onboard Carnival Splendor, which returns to our region this year. Local sailings begin on November 21 with a 10-night round-trip cruise with stops in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Fiordland. With more than 45 activities on board, including upbeat shows, a huge spa, and great kids' clubs, this ship is a hit with families and multigenerational groups.

carnival.com.au

Cunard

Pack your fanciest clothes and have a right royal time celebrating Christmas and New Year as you sail around New Zealand on one of our region's most glamorous ships, Cunard's Queen Elizabeth. Local sailings are also available in January and February, including an eight-night voyage from Melbourne to Auckland. Cruising on Queen Elizabeth offers a tantalising taste of cruising's more elegant days gone by and when passengers truly "dressed for dinner".

cunard.com

P&O Cruises Australia

Pacific Explorer will sail around New Zealand from November until March departures available from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane. Add a pre- or post-cruise Aussie getaway to your cruise and you've got the ultimate summer break. Pacific Explorer will also embark on a six-night Classic Short Break cruise from Cairns on June 24, 2023 with a stop at Norfolk Island on the way to Auckland. Expect plenty of action on board with dual waterslides and the P&O Edge Adventure Park. The ship also has two adults-only areas, both with plunge pools.

pocruises.com.au

Azamara

Carrying fewer than 700 passengers, Azamara Quest offers a boutique and affordable luxury cruise experience with late departures, overnight stays, and evening shore excursions. If dining ashore or checking out the local bars or entertainment scene is your thing, Azamara Quest should float your boat. The friendly and relaxed on-board vibe makes this ship a great choice for cruisers who enjoy socialising and excellent yet laidback service that is attentive and warm rather than stuffy.

azamara.com

Viking Ocean Cruises



Two Viking ships are sailing in our region for the first time, so there's never been a better time to try this high-end adults-only line. Choose from Viking Orion, which returns to our waters for one-way sailings between Sydney and Auckland or Viking Mars, one of the fleet's newest ships, with a choice of Australia, Pacific, and New Zealand sailings on offer. All Viking Ocean ships have an onboard PCR testing laboratory for added peace of mind.

vikingcruises.com.au

Coral Expeditions

Explore New Zealand's 15,000km of coastline with Coral Expeditions on voyages ranging from an eight-night trip around the fiords of Murihiku (Southland) to an inaugural expedition voyage exploring the remote islands of Wallis and Futuna in the South Pacific. Finishing in Auckland, this unique "blue water" itinerary celebrates Christmas and the New Year at sea and includes a stop at Niue, one of the world's largest coral atolls. For something closer to home, there's a 12-night voyage from Auckland to Milford Sound to kick off 2023.

coralexpeditions.com

Holland America

Holland America's Noordam has sailed in our region before but this season cruisers are in for a treat as the ship has undergone a multi million-dollar refurbishment. Holland America has a loyal following, and while generally appealing to an older crowd, it's far from old fashioned. There is the piano bar with its two "duelling" pianos, excellent live music, and the B.B. King's Blues Club where the fun amps up when Aussies and Kiwis are on board. Noordam will sail round-trip from Sydney to New Zealand multiple times during its 2022/23 summer season.

hollandamerica.com

Local Cruise Lines

Boutique local lines such as Affinity Cruises and Fiordland Discovery have been offering overnight sailings around New Zealand since late 2020. With ships carrying fewer than 20 passengers and a predominantly local clientele, these homegrown family-owned and operated lines offer a more intimate cruise experience with a focus on natural beauty and the time to take it all in. New Zealand's spectacular national parks play a starring role in many itineraries with highlights including bush, island, and beach walks with the chance to spot local wildlife, dining on local seafood, and lively conversation with new-found friends.

affinitycruises.co.nz

fiordlanddiscovery.co.nz