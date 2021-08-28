Craig Hall's guide to walking in Pauanui

Craig Hall stars in Head High, Mondays at 8.30pm on Three. Photo / Supplied

We have always loved Pauanui. Every summer for years we used to rent a bach somewhere on the Coromandel, and would always return to Pauanui. So living here feels like all our summers have come at once!

We make the most of the natural delights here by getting out and walking the plethora of bush trails, swimming at the beach or at one of the freshwater spots nearby, or cycling the bike track. The walk/cycle track starts at the western end of the Pauanui waterways and extends approximately 4km over wetlands, boardwalks, through a newly planted memorial forest, and down to the river beyond Awa Whio Whio (Duck Creek). There are numerous places to stop, rest and take in the scenery with seats dotted along the trail recognising private donations.

We've met loads of new people through the local activities on offer. From roller skating to book clubs, and a group of us who have been meeting on Wednesday mornings through winter to swim. "Plunge in paradise" or #pip. Nothing like a freezing cold dip to get the day started!

Our favourite thing to do is to hike the Pauanui mountain summit track. The sign estimates one hour 30 minutes, I'm guessing this is a round trip as we get to the top in under half an hour. The views at the top are spectacular. You can see from the Pinnacles and Table Mountain right the way over Pauanui and Tairua up to the Mercury Islands. Well worth the climb. We sometimes come back the long route down around Cave Bay, take a swim at South End, then go and get some fresh bread from The Bakery, or go to Twin Palms Cafe for their yummy omelette and a coffee.

Pauanui, NZ. Photo / 123rf

In my book, one of the must-do activities is visiting Tangiteroria Stream Waterfall. About five minutes by car, and a short stroll through the bush and you're met with a pristine waterfall and swimming spot. Five minutes walk from the road and it feels like you're in a lush rainforest a million miles from anywhere.

We like to keep things simple, so fish and chips on the beach looking out to the Aldermens, and feeding the odd gull is a perfect finish to a day in this little place we call home.

Craig Hall stars in Head High, which shows on Mondays at 8.30pm on Three.