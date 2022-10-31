The popular winery was named one of the best in the world. Photo / Unsplash

Wine-loving travellers will be pleased to hear that one of the world's best vineyards is just a short drive or flight away.

On October 30, World's Best Vineyards announced the top wine destinations for 2022 at an event in Mendoza, Argentina's wine capital.

Released every year, the list calls out the world's most diverse and high-quality vineyards.

Antinori nel Chianti Classico in Tuscany, Italy, took first place for the first time this year. Second place went Spain's Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal for a second year running.

Third and fourth place went to Chilean vineyards, Montes and VIK Winery.

In 41st place, Craggy Range in Havelock North was the only vineyard to feature from New Zealand and was the second highest in Australasia.

The top Australasian vineyard went to Australia's Henschke vineyard in South Australia, in 36th place.

In 2021, Craggy Range was rated 11th and Henschke was 25th. However, competition in 2022 was fierce and more countries competed than in any previous year.

Europe, South and North America dominated the top of the list, with several winners hailing from Italy, Spain and Chile.

With international travel possible again, Andrew Reed, the managing director of Wine and Exhibitions at media company William Reed, said he hoped the list would inspire.

"Now that travel is back on the cards, this year's list is more important than ever for raising profiles with tourists and those looking for authentic and unique trips," he said.

Lower down the list, Rippon in Central Otago and Black Estate in North Canterbury took 79th and 80th place, respectively. Meanwhile, Cloudy Bay Vineyards as rated 92nd and Ata Rangi snuck into the top 100 at 95th place.

"Congratulations to the other incredible New Zealand wineries who also made the list," wrote Craggy Range in a recent Instagram post. "Celebratory glass of Pinot Noir today?"

Top 10 Vineyards in the World for 2022

1. Antinori nel Chianti Classico (Marchesi Antinori), Italy

2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Spain

3. Montes, Chile

4. VIK Winery, Chile

5. Fürst von Metternich-Winneburg'sche Domäne Schloss Johannisberg, Germany

6. González Byass – Bodegas Tio Pepe, Spain

7. Robert Mondavi Winery, US

8. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal

9. Catena Zapata, Argentina

10. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay