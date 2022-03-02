Masks have been dropped from UK public transport rules, but air travel is not quite so clear. Photo / Getty Images

The first airline has dropped its mask requirements following the UK's removal of most Covid-19 related travel requirements.

The British budget carrier Jet2 told The Sun that passengers will no longer need to wear face coverings.

In February the UK scrapped rules for isolation, testing and distancing - following two years of lockdowns.

One of the biggest changes is the end of face masks on public transport.

"It's no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or on-board our planes," a spokesperson for Jet2 told The Sun.

"However, as per UK Government guidance, we recommend that you continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and you will need to wear one when you get to your overseas destination."

Removing face masks is easier said than done.

British, budget carrier Jet2 is the first to confirm it will ease mask requirements in terms of service. Photo / Unsplash, Onrej Bocek

The new relaxation on face coverings for England, Wales and Northern Ireland are not being adopted by Scotland. Confusingly, all Jet2 domestic routes out of Scottish airports still require passengers over six to be fully masked-up.

Some Jet2 planes flying from international destinations will also require masks, although the carrier says it will remain optional on most of its flights.

UK airports with international terminals are insisting that passengers continue to wear masks.

"As we continue to welcome passengers from around the world, wearing a face covering will still be required whilst in our terminals unless you are exempt," said a statement from Heathrow, London's busiest airport.

UK flag carrier British Airways says it will continue to require face coverings for the foreseeable future.

"Although UK rules are easing, here at British Airways like other airlines and airports, wearing face masks is still our policy."

Last month the CEO of Air Portugal said she wouldn't be surprised if face masks "stay forever".

Due to the nature of international air travel, Christine Ourmières-Widener said that airlines will default to the highest health requirement on a network. If a key destination still requires face masks, vaccines or additional cleaning protocols, they will likely have to follow it across all their flights.

While there is a lack of global protocols, Ourmières-Widener said airlines will remain cautious.

"We are just pushing to have one voice, one protocol that could be accepted," she said.