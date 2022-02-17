Masks may be with us on planes much longer than Covid-19. Photo / Ismail Mohammed, Unsplash

Travellers may be wearing face masks for years to come says the CEO of a European airline, who predicts that Covid-19 measures are here to stay.

"We have put into place so many additional protocols," said Christine Ourmières-Widener, chief executive of TAP Air Portugal. "I am absolutely convinced they will stay forever."

The Portuguese airline boss expects that mask wearing during flights and 'proof of vaccination 'certificates are likely to be around long after we emerge from the pandemic.

In an interview for Skift she said that while some countries are removing testing conditions and other restrictions for 'low risk' destinations, international airlines will be forced to operate under the strictest requirements on their network.

As long as some destinations require masks, or tests, they are here to stay.

"What we would like to see is global protocols and more consistent way to see what conditions are," says Ourmières-Widener.

She said she was aware of incidents of passengers on their transatlantic routes having to cancel flights because tests results were no longer accepted in Europe.

Ourmières-Widener looks to the International Air Transport Association to set a standard to make it easier for carriers and give travellers the confidence that it will be easy for them to get to where they want to go.

"IATA is forecasting a recovery. Everybody is ready for it," she said.

The company was bailed out by the Portuguese government in 2020, for €1.2 billion ($2.04 billion). Their projections are to be operating at 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

Masks forever? Texas sues CDC over mask mandate

Masks continue to be required by many air carriers and the destinations they fly to.

Masks must be worn on all flights in New Zealand, even under the Green Covid 19 setting.

In America the since January 2021 the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ordered face masks be mandatory on planes and in public transport hubs.

In spite of this, masks continue to be a leading factor in problem passengers in the US.

Last year the FAA revealed that mask-related incidents made up almost 75 per cent of unruly passenger reports in the US.

On Wednesday the Texas Attorney General said he intended to sue the CDC over face masks and the "restriction on travellers' liberty interests".

In the US the mask mandate is due to expire on 18 March.

Ken Paxton and representative Beth Van Duyne do not wish it to be renewed.