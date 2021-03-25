Cook Islands launch compatible Covid Tracer app ahead of New Zealand Bubble

The Cook Islands have launched a Covid tracing app interchangable with NZ's programme. Photo / File

The Cook Islands takes one step closer to a safe travel bubble with New Zealand, as it launches its own Covid-19 tracing app CookSafe+.

Developed by Rush Digital RUSH – which created the NZ COVID Tracer app with New Zealand's Ministry of Health – it will be available to Cook Islands residents and New Zealanders, visiting the islands.

"The CookSafe+ app is an essential step on our path to safe and streamlined two-way quarantine-free travel with New Zealand," said Cook Island PM Mark Brown.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the Islands anticipate the new app and the opening of PCR lab will allow them to trace and test air passengers arriving on Rarotonga. Previous tests had to be sent off island for processing.

Both tracing systems are cross-compatible. A sign that the Islands anticipate travel between the countries is imminent.

Both Cook Islands and New Zealand Bluetooth apps are "interoperable" – meaning New Zealanders who already have the NZ COVID Tracer app will be able to continue using it on a visit to the Cooks. Similarly contact tracing data from Cook Islanders using the CookSafe+ app will continue to share contact data when in proximity to those using the NZ MoH app.

"CookSafe+ helps us enhance our contract tracing goal and its compatibility with the NZ COVID Tracer app is of vital importance to the opening of a travel bubble between our two countries," said Brown.

The launch comes the day before Brown's first visit to New Zealand as prime minister, having not left the Cooks since September 2020.

As his first overseas engagement a proposed safe travel corridor is likely to be high on the agenda.

On Friday the Brown will meet for face to face talks with PM Jacinda Ardern in Auckland, followed by meetings with New Zealand's ministers for Foreign Affairs and Covid-19 Response, Grant Robertson and Chris Hipkins.

The trip to New Zealand will conclude next week with meetings of other Pacific islands representatives and Air New Zealand, which currently operate the one-way quarantine free corridor.

Talks about a travel bubble are likely to dominate talks. Earlier today the PM published a column in the Cook Island News saying he would go all-out to return tourists to the Cooks:

"If the tourists are not able to bring money into our country then our workers will go and look for that money overseas," he wrote.