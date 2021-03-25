Google reveals New Zealand's busiest Easter beaches, forests, parks

Catsh some late sun in Kaiteriteri Beach in the Abel Tasman. Photo / Supplied

The Easter Holidays are shaping up to be the busiest in memory.

With no news on overseas travel until April 6, and the last Easter under an enforced home staycation, it will be a long-weekend to remember.



Data from Google Maps has already shown that Kiwis are planning to make the most of the last long-break before winter.

Looking at search data, they have been able to see what beaches, forests and national parks that are top of their minds and first on their list for an Easter break.

Orewa Beach is set to be a busy spot for an auckland staycation. Photo / File

More helpful too, the search engine has revealed the destinations that have gone under the radar, revealing the top 5 least searched for beaches and stops.

So whether you are searching for the most popular national park, or looking for a secluded beach track – this list has you covered.

If you're planning an Easter road trip, you might want to add a few of these stops to your route.

Beaches

Top Searched

• Maitai Bay

• Waimarama Beach

• Orewa Reserve

• Mellons Bay Beach

• Island Bay Beach

Busy: Matai Bay. Photo / Daniel Kurt

Least searched

• Kelvin Strand Beach

• Cass Bay Beach

• Farm Cove Reserve

• Waiuku Beach

• Flaxmill Bay



Forests

Top Searched

• Redwoods - Whakarewarewa Forest

• Riverhead Forest

• Puhinui Stream Forest

• Akatarawa Forest

• Waiuku Forest



Least searched

• Wairēinga Scenic Reserve

• Mataraua Forest

• Western Okataina Walkway

• Tararua Forest Park

• Barrett Bush Scenic Reserve

The Tongariro Crossing brings crowds of hikers to the park. Photo / File

National Parks/Reserves

Top Searched

• Abel Tasman National Park

• Tongariro National Park

• Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park

• Egmont National Park

• Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve

Find some peace in the Kaikoura heads. Photo / Mike Scott

Least searched

• Akaroa Head Scenic Reserve

• More Scenic Reserve - Riverton

• Ladies Bay

• Diggelmann Park

• Athenree Rest Area

Google Maps search data in New Zealand from 10 January to 10 March