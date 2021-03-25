Google reveals New Zealand's busiest Easter beaches, forests, parks

The Easter Holidays are shaping up to be the busiest in memory.
With no news on overseas travel until April 6, and the last Easter under an enforced home staycation, it will be a long-weekend to remember.
Data from Google Maps has already shown that Kiwis are planning to make the most of the last long-break before winter.
Looking at search data, they have been able to see what beaches, forests and national parks that are top of their minds and first on their list for an Easter break.
More helpful too, the search engine has revealed the destinations that have gone under the radar, revealing the top 5 least searched for beaches and stops.
So whether you are searching for the most popular national park, or looking for a secluded beach track – this list has you covered.
If you're planning an Easter road trip, you might want to add a few of these stops to your route.
Beaches
Top Searched
• Maitai Bay
• Waimarama Beach
• Orewa Reserve
• Mellons Bay Beach
• Island Bay Beach
Least searched
• Kelvin Strand Beach
• Cass Bay Beach
• Farm Cove Reserve
• Waiuku Beach
• Flaxmill Bay
Forests
Top Searched
• Redwoods - Whakarewarewa Forest
• Riverhead Forest
• Puhinui Stream Forest
• Akatarawa Forest
• Waiuku Forest
Least searched
• Wairēinga Scenic Reserve
• Mataraua Forest
• Western Okataina Walkway
• Tararua Forest Park
• Barrett Bush Scenic Reserve
National Parks/Reserves
Top Searched
• Abel Tasman National Park
• Tongariro National Park
• Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park
• Egmont National Park
• Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve
Least searched
• Akaroa Head Scenic Reserve
• More Scenic Reserve - Riverton
• Ladies Bay
• Diggelmann Park
• Athenree Rest Area
Google Maps search data in New Zealand from 10 January to 10 March