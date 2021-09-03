Conservation Week: Access to the outdoors increases resilience says DoC Covid report

Time spent outdoors increases resilience. Photo / Alex Dahlberg, Unsplash

This weekend marks the start of Conservation Week. While it may be difficult to escape Covid travel restrictions, the Department of Conservation (DoC) is encouraging Kiwis to take some time for nature.

Whether that's in your local park or just your backyard - DoC is using the week to champion the importance of time outdoors to mental wellbeing.

In the midst of more Covid 19 restrictions, DoC's Tim Bamford says the theme has "never been more pertinent".

Releasing results from a small, focus group study titled "Resilience Through Nature", the department says that the importance of the natural world when faced with adversity is clear.

"Our personal wellbeing and nature's wellbeing are strongly interconnected," says Bamford.

The study into New Zealanders' participation in the outdoors from 2018 to 2020 showed the stark effect of Covid 19 lockdown on individuals' mental wellbeing, but also the value of access to the outdoors in overcoming anxiety and adversity.

Building on a 3900 person market research study of New Zealanders conducted by UMR, a 14-person focus group was held for those hardest hit by the pandemic.

In all cases, concerns over job security, loss of income or illness had been directly triggered by the pandemic.

Embracing the outdoors was a unifying theme in their responses to hardship, with public Conservation land identified as a valuable resource for wellbeing during the darkest of Lockdown days.

58 per cent of respondents who were identified as 'enthusiastic' outdoor types said they were more comfortable facing these changes, versus 36 per cent of respondents who had less regular access to the outdoors.

Even those with access to green spaces locally, or gardens were better suited to cope with challenging times (45 per cent).

"This connection is currently more meaningful than ever as we cherish the respite offered by our backyards or local outdoor spaces through heightened alert levels," said Bamford.



"Natural spaces have a pivotal role in supporting the mental and physical health of all New Zealanders and we all have a role in preserving these."

The report also highlighted inequalities in Kiwis' access to the outdoors. Photo / Aleks Dahlberg, Unsplash

While the report showed the value of green spaces to our wellbeing, it also highlighted inequalities in Kiwis' access to the outdoors.

Beyond the obvious Covid-19 restrictions on travel, nature felt further away for some respondents. Loss of income and increased anxiety were also barriers into conservation land.

Limited public transport options connecting to green spaces were also highlighted.

"There can be costs and barriers for people. For example the gear that you need, or the distance you need to travel to get into nature," says Bamford.

"But, as the research shows, getting out into nature can be as simple as reading a book in your backyard, growing a plant, or spending time at your local park."

The surprise local hero of Lockdown was the backyard garden. With many respondents saying they spent more time in their gardens and took up gardening work as an alternative to normal exercise routines.

The findings will help shape what future biodiversity and conservation actions look like - and access to green spaces.

Bamford says it also shows the importance of "taking a moment outdoors for yourself" this Conservation Week.

This could be going for a walk, sitting with a coffee in your backyard or park, or just looking for a bit of local birdlife, through your windows.

Although volunteering schemes and events are currently on hold under current alert levels, Bamford says there is plenty of opportunity to get involved through the rest of the year:

"When alert levels decrease, there's an opportunity to combine the health benefits of all of these things by joining community restoration initiatives."

Running from 4-12 September the Conservation Week programme is on hold during Levels 3 and 4. There will be a review of activities under Level 2, with a possibility of local events going ahead.

For updates and more ways to get involved check the DoC conservation week website:

https://www.doc.govt.nz/conservationweek