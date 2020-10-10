Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Clarke Gayford in Tairua: Fish of the Day

4 minutes to read

Clarke Gayford feeding kina to a pigfish at the Alderman Islands, off the coast of Tairua, Coromandel.

NZ Herald
By: Clarke Gayford

I could live in Tairua, it's got everything I need in one nook. From decent surf with multiple breaks and a few secret pozzies, to offshore Islands offering calm trailer-boat shelter with thousands of water

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.