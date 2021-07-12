Chatham Islands in a day: Auckland company launches bracing day trip

See the islands at a bracing pace: Wharekauri, Chatham Island. Photo / Juliette Sivertsen

A travel company is trialling day-trips to the Roaring Forties to cope with the high demand for the Chatham Islands and their limited space for overnight visitors.

The Chatham Islands have become one of the domestic travel boom's biggest success stories. With New Zealanders looking to do something new, for a while port Waitangi and Pitt Island were the most exotic 'overseas' location available to holidaymakers during the Covid 19 crisis.

Other travel bubbles have been launched, but the demand has not subsided for these islands of early risers, out east.

There are few spare rooms on the Chatham Islands: Helen Bint's 1870 house on the Chatham Islands. Photo / Juliette Sivertsen

Last year the islands were reportedly the "only place in the world experiencing over tourism." Local tourism managers begun asking visitors to think carefully about the pressure they put on the Chathams' roughly 150 combined rooms in hotels and BnBs.

To remedy this a New Zealand travel company has proposed bringing a group day-trippers to the island, on chartered flights from Auckland. The first 50 guests will depart in late October.

"Due to its remote nature the Chatham Islands can be more challenging to explore, we have guests wanting to visit but are really struggling to find any accommodation available," says Rachel Williams of organisers Viva Expeditions.

"These day tours open up a new and unique opportunity to take to the skies and spend a full day exploring the best the Chatham Islands have to offer."

Split into three groups, these guided day trips will be taken to see parts of the islands that interest them. With two and a quarter hours flight time from Auckland, the tours will be laser focused on a particular part of the islands. No messing about.

Divided equally between the three islands - North West, North East and Pitt islands - each itinerary is drawn up around a particular interest.

On North East Island this involves visiting the kōpī trees and exploring the historic Moriori culture.

Mt Hakepa on Pitt Island, the first to see New Zealand's new day. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile the most adventurous visitors will have the option to board another small plane to Pitt Island, exploring the rugged eastern island on a 4x4 trek.

No matter your interests, or where your adventure takes you, by the end of day the groups reunite in Waitangi for dinner at Kōpinga Marae. It's a chance to catch up on the day's events and experience the unique Moriori culture and language.

Whatever itinerary guests choose, it's bound to be a bracing and action packed 24 hours.

Viva says the first departure is scheduled for 23 October this year, with seats priced at $2345 per person, with n additional $230 charge to get to Pitt Island for the day.

