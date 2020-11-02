Remote access: An inside look at the lives and landscapes of the Chatham Islands

How much do you know about the Chatham Islands and the people who live there? It takes a special type of person to reside in such an isolated and remote part of New Zealand - resilient, resourceful and content with a slower pace of life.

But not one of them would have it any other way, surrounded by the beauty of this windswept and rugged archipelago. And they all have a common goal - to protect the land, the sea and its resources for future generations to enjoy.

These are the colourful tales of those who call the Chathams home.