Cashier mistaken for ‘Moana’ character by two young sisters

Little girls meet 'real life' Disney character Maui, from Moana, working at a grocery store. / Supplied by Jukin Media

A heartwarming video has captured the moment two young sisters mistook a Costoco cashier for a character from their favourite film ‘Moana’.

Ryley and Rylyn were shocked during a typical trip to the grocery store with their mother in Oahu, Hawaii when they caught sight of the man at the checkout. With a tall stocky build and long wavy hair, William Va’ana bore a striking resemblance to Maui, an animated character from the Disney film Moana.

Upon seeing Va’ana, the girls started jumping up and down yelling, “That’s Maui!”

Quick to catch on, Va’ana played into the mistake and called out Maui’s catchphrase “Chee-hoo” to the girls.

The girls’ mother, Rivera, said the entire situation was a joy to watch and she quickly pulled out her phone to film the rest of the encounter.

She later posted the video to Youtube, where it gained 5.5 million views and more than 16,000 likes.

“Each time my daughters come to Costco, they search for the ‘real life’ Demigod, Maui,” she wrote in the description alongside the video, which was posted in 2018.

As it happened, Va’ana was already well aware of his resemblance to the movie character.

“Will, featured in this video also does character appearances as Maui for parties and previously at Aulani Disney resort,” Rivera added.

Va’ana told Hawaii News Now that his similarity to the character had been unplanned, at first.

“I’ve grown out my hair just to try something different and then after the movie, I was like, ‘Wow, I kinda look like that guy.’”

Around a year and a half after the video went viral, Va’ana was diagnosed with a rare brain condition called Moyamoya. The news was shared on Instagram.

“Posting on behalf of William Vaana!! Asking for prayer mercies over William (a.k.a. Maui) Vaana as he goes in for brain surgery on Tuesday!”

Fortunately, the family later revealed that the operation went well and on January 20, 2020, they said he was recovering well.

“William is doing great. Surgery is healing & his memory is coming back slowly, as this is a normal process.” read the post.

Since then, Va’ana has worked to raise awareness about Moyamoya.

How to have a ‘Moana’ inspired holiday in Hawaii

Since its release in 2016, the Disney film has become a fast favourite with young children who love the animated characters and accompanying soundtrack.

If you’re heading to Hawaii anytime soon, there are several ways you can surprise and delight little travellers.

For the full experience, visitors can have a ‘Moana meet and greet’ at the Disney Resort and Spa, Aulani. As part of a package, guests get a photo with ‘Moana’ before she shares stories around a fireplace about how she met Maui. After this, you can get a Moana makeover at the Painted Sky: HI Style Studio before stopping by Aunty’s Beach House kids’ club, which sells a range of themed puzzles, games and colouring in.

For an educational adventure that focuses on the mythology and history in Moana, visitors should also pay a visit to Bishop Museum in Oahu. While the ancient fish hooks or traditional artifacts on display probably didn’t belong to Maui, little travellers will love making up stories about the treasures.

If Tūtū Tala’s manta rays captured your attention in the film, you can see them in real life at Sheraton Kona. Rays on the Bay offers a front-row seat to the evening action when lights from the bar attract crowds of manta rays and plankton from the ocean. Or, get an even loser look with one of the many tour operators who take boats out into the ocean where you can swim amongst the gentle creatures.