A huge fight took place among a crowd of passengers aboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship. Video / @nyeem0 via Twitter

Allegations of cheating lead to a massive fight involving several passengers on the Carnival Magic cruise ship, according to an eyewitness who published a video of the fight to Fox News Digital.

Accusations of a threesome among guests sparked conflict after one passenger's partner found out, said the witness, Theresa James.

James, a travel agent, claimed she saw the fight break out near the ship's dance club on the fifth floor at around 2 am on Tuesday 28 June.

The incident escalated and smashed beer bottles may have resulted in a woman being cut, James said.

Although it lasted about an hour and an estimated 60 people were involved, the travel agent said it was not physical the entire time.

She described the guests involved as "ignorant fools acting stupid" and expressed gratitude to the Carnival security team, who jumped in and deescalated the situation.

Another video was shared on Twitter with the caption reading "last nights festivities on my Carnival Cruise."

The Coast Guard was eventually called in to escort the ship to shore, reported the New York Post.

On Tuesday morning, the ship arrived in Manhattan as scheduled. New York Police arrived at Pier 88 at around 5:30 am.

Carnival Cruise Lines responded to the event via statement.

"Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub," it read.

"Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened. The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation."

It is not yet clear whether arrests were made and who would handle the offence since it happened in international waters.

Despite the drama, James said she had enjoyed the holiday and had already booked another Carnival cruise for August.