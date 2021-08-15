Carnival Cruise restart: World's first floating rollercoaster and 27 cases of Covid

Bolt: the world's first rollercoaster at sea. Photo / Supplied, Carnival Corp

Cruise passengers are again moving through the gulf of Mexico, some at breakneck speed.

The world's first roller coaster at sea has been launched by Carnival Corp aboard the Mardi Gras. The ride called Bolt propels passengers at 60km per hour around the outside of the US$1 billion cruise ship.

Built around a motorcycle-style design there's space for just two-riders at a time on the 243 circuit of the ship.

Hailed as the 'Ultimate Sea Coaster' theme park fans and cruise goers have been following its construction closely since it was announced in 2019.

Carnival Mardi Gras calls in to Puerto Rico for the first time. Photo / Supplied, Carnival Corp

The brand new floating theme-park Mardi Gras was due to set sail on a maiden voyage last year, but this launch was delayed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

President of the cruise line Christine Duffy said the new attraction was right in line with what their passengers wanted.

"We are so thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction – our guests are going to love it!"

Now since the resuming of cruises from Florida passengers have had the chance to experience it for themselves. Mardi Gras set off for Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Dominican Republic on the 31 of March, with new Covid Safe measures in place.

This has included a vaccine mandate for all crew and passengers with vaccine compulsory for all crew members.

However the cruise restart has not all been smooth sailing.

At the beginning of the year, Carnival the parent company of Carnival Cruises told Fortune Magazine the cruise pause had cost the company US$10.2 billion ($14.48 billion) - or over 10 floating roller coasters.

This weekend sister ship the Carnival Vista recorded 27 cases of Covid 19 among crew and passengers.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the Belize Tourism Board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City.

Carnival showcases Bolt at the preview event for Mardi Gras, last month. Photo / Supplied, Carnival Corp

"We have managed the situation utilising stringent health protocols which included placing those who tested positive in isolation and close contacts in quarantine," the statement said.

The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship's crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers. All 27 positive cases were vaccinate and had no symptoms and are now isolating.

Carnival crew return to sea, fully vaccinated. Photo / Supplied, Carnival Corp

Hector Sosa, spokesman for the health department in Mexico's Quintana Roo state, said Friday that they were advised well in advance of the ship's arrival of the positive cases and authorities made sure they were isolated.

Other passengers were allowed to disembark in Cozumel Thursday, he said.

"It is not the first time it has happened," Sosa said. "We have had three cruise ships where the same thing has happened." Nonetheless, he said their precautions have worked and not put anyone at risk.

- With additional AP reporting