Video / @alanahstory21

A flight cancellation throws 13 strangers into a hired minivan to drive cross-country and hilarity ensues.

It could be the plot of a screwball comedy but the reality was far wilder than any John Candy film.

When passengers were told their Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to Knoxville, Tennessee, was cancelled, they also learned there were no more flights until the following day.

But waiting around was not an option for some.

Michelle Miller, an agricultural influencer known as @thefarmbabe online, was due to give a lecture the next morning, and was at the information desk when she quickly got wind of other passengers’ plans for an impromptu road trip.

“When they first told me I looked at them like they were crazy,” Miller told CNN on Tuesday.

But before long there were enough volunteers to fill a 15-person rental van from Hertz. The passengers, agreeing to split the rental and the drive through the night, were straight from central casting.

Among them were parents Carlos Cordero and Laura Puckering, who were taking their daughter on a campus tour of a university; one passenger due in court for a custody suit the next day; two women relocating south to Mexico; and a pair of German-Mexican farmers named Adolf and Johan. It was a scene straight from Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The group of passengers documented the madcap rush to Tennessee straight to TikTok.

Fuelled by what Carlos “the driver” called “the strongest cappuccino” from Dunkin Donuts and the encouragement from Alanah’s TikTok followers, the crew drove through the night.

Before they knew it they had over 3.5 million people watching along with their video clips and what appeared to be a live rendition of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World.

By the end of the 1000km adventure, the group were no longer strangers but had developed their own shorthand, referring to each other by number - 1 to 13.

“We were like family!” said Miller, after having slept off the overnight drive.

Photo / TikTok; alanahstory21

The 10-hour trip became a viral hit, with the internet smitten with the oddball group, which included a student trying to make it back for their finals exams as well as the pair of German-speaking farmers from Cancun.

“They’re definitely Russian spies,” joked Alanah, who was documenting the adventure.

Unloading in the parking lot of Hertz rental returns, the team of 13 uploaded one final update to TikTok.

“We made our 10AM appointment all because of a community that got together,” said Carlos, who took on the lion’s share of the driving.

“To the university, hope you’re paying attention: this is the level of commitment you can expect from our family.”

Miller said she was surprised to learn that Adolf and Johan were not, in fact, Russian spies but farmers going to the conference where she was to give her speech.

“I learned that the Mexicans are going to the same lecture as me. Thanks to them, I’m not going to miss the keynote.”

Adolf apologised for his “low” level of English but added a prayer of gratitude to the eclectic TikTok reel. “Wir danken Gott!” he said.

“Honestly I tried to nap a good part of that but I stayed up as moral support for Carlos,” said passenger number 2, Seth, who spent the ride in the passenger seat.

“We made it and I might not even be late for work!”



