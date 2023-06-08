People cross the Brooklyn Bridge amid a dense haze from wildfire smoke in New York. Photo / Dave Sanders, The New York Times

People cross the Brooklyn Bridge amid a dense haze from wildfire smoke in New York. Photo / Dave Sanders, The New York Times

The US Federal Aviation Authority has warned of disruption to flights across eastern America due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, which have already grounded hundreds of planes.

Operations at busy airports across New York, New Jersey and as far as Philadelphia have been affected by the smog.

Over 1000 flights were delayed yesterday according to Flight Aware tracking.

On Thursday the FAA said it had “slowed traffic” across the region because of reduced visibility.

“The agency will continue to adjust the volume of traffic to account for the rapidly changing conditions,” said the aviation authority.

The FAA issued a warning to airlines saying that a “Ground stop /delay program [was] possible” over the next four hours at JFK and other US airports.

NZ2, Air New Zealand’s Auckland to New York service, which departed 50 minutes late last night, is continuing as scheduled.

The ultra-long haul flight is due to land at 9pm local time, arriving to experience some of the worst air quality on the planet.

The FAA has slowed traffic to and from New York City area airports due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke.



The agency will continue to adjust the volume of traffic to account for the rapidly changing conditions.



Please monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. #AirQualityAlert — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 7, 2023

New York state continues to be in the centre of the smoke clouds, which is hovering over the US northeast. On Wednesday evening the New York Times reported that the city had recorded over 800 micrograms per cubic metre, which was “historically bad” for the major city.

By 4pm yesterday there had been 390 delays and 28 cancellations at LaGuardia - which currently has an average delay of 54 minutes on flights.

JFK recorded 90 delays and six cancellations, with a further 217 delays and 31 cancellations at Newark Liberty, which also serves New York city.

American Airlines said it was waiving change fees for passengers flying Thursday and Friday due to the delays and air quality.

its worse than you can imagine pic.twitter.com/mntF8r4dnA — Casey Neistat (@Casey) June 7, 2023

New York records ‘world’s worst’ air quality from wildfires

Canadian firefighters are currently battling more than 400 bushfires across the border, which have forced 20,000 residents out of their homes. However the worst of the smoke is blowing south towards the US.

Yesterday the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI) said that New York City recorded the worst air pollution levels in the world.

Residents of America’s largest city woke to “apocalyptic” scenes, with smoke turning the skyline orange.

New York Mayoral office has put a health advisory in place until midnight on Friday, advising citizens to mask up or stay home.

US President Joe Biden called the forest fires a “stark reminder of the impacts of climate change” and urged those in US cities to consult the EPA website on how to protect themselves against air pollution.