New Zealand is known around the world for its incredible scenery, best enjoyed on one of our 10 Great Walks.

However, one track in Aotearoa is walked by around 24,000 people every week (which is double the number of bookings most Great Walks see in a year), but won’t be found on a trail map or in a hiking book.

Known as “the green line”, this popular walk is often the first one visitors make when they arrive in the country and it’s the trail between the International and Domestic terminals at Auckland Airport.

While the 950m pathway likely won’t receive the official title of “Great Walk”, the newly-renovated inter-terminal walkway now offers visitors the same views they’d find on iconic trails around the country.

Auckland Airport launched the new walkway this morning, designed in collaboration with the Department of Conservation.

The new path features giant panoramic photos of walks around New Zealand, from multi-day adventures like the Paparoa Track to day trips such as the Rangitoto Summit Track.

Pictures of lesser-known tracks are also included, such as Northland’s Maunganui Bluff Track and the Tawhai Falls Track in Manawatū-Whanganui.

With tens of thousands of visitors every week, the green line was the perfect spot to showcase photos of the country, said Auckland Airport’s chief operations officer Chloe Surridge.

“As New Zealand’s gateway airport, where 75 per cent of international visitors first arrive in our country, we’re delighted to shine a spotlight on our country’s stunning landscape and all the amazing places people can choose to visit.”

The free inter-terminal bus will continue to run between terminals every 15 minutes between 5am and 11pm but the green line presents an option for those eager to stretch their legs between flights.

Surridge said Auckland Airport was “thrilled” to work alongside DoC on the project and wanted to give travellers a peek at some of the 15,000km of track DoC maintains around the country.

“When Auckland Airport approached us about this project, we jumped at the chance to showcase some of New Zealand’s most stunning natural landscapes and ecosystems, which we want people to enjoy,” said DoC deputy director-general public affairs Sia Aston.

The new walkway is 150 metres longer than the previous path and is clearly signposted, with a green line painted on the ground to show travellers the way.

Along with the additional length, the new path has two small rest areas and is mostly (72 per cent) undercover, protecting travellers from the weather.

“While some people enjoy a stroll between terminals, people naturally prefer it when the weather’s fine,” Surridge explained.

“Our new route is designed to give people more protection from the elements, while we also work to keep them safe from busy construction zones”.

Slightly rerouting the walkway means the airport can begin the next phase of construction on the integrated terminal.

The new domestic terminal, set to open in 2028/2029 will make walking between terminals “a thing of the past”, according to Surridge.