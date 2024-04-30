Enjoy Kiroro Grand's best winter activities before 2024 ends.

Tour France’s finest cities

Embark on an unforgettable 15-day cruise from Paris to Avignon on a budget with Viking’s Discover More package, France’s Finest. This tour combines the best of Viking’s two cruises: the Lyon & Provence and Paris & the Heart of Normandy cruises, promising an immersive experience in French art, cuisine, and culture. Discover the Palace of the Popes in Avignon, indulge in Lyon’s culinary delights, and bask in Paris’s elegance. Follow in the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Rouen and pay homage to history at Normandy’s World War II beaches. With Viking’s custom-built ships docking in the heart of the cities and towns, a luxurious journey awaits.

Originally priced at $8495 per person, this deal offers savings of up to $4600 per couple. Book until May 31, 2024 to secure your place on this extraordinary adventure.

For full terms and conditions, and to book, visit viking.com or call 0800 447 913.

Cruise along a river through Paris and beyond with Viking.

Experience winter in Japan

Plan your dream Japan holiday now and enjoy up to 30 per cent off stays at Club Med’s Japan ski destinations. Club Med’s Japanese ski resorts offer premium accommodation and a curated selection of apres-ski activities. Experience the newly opened Kiroro Grand in Hokkaido’s Kiroro region, boasting 23 diverse ski courses for all levels. For just $3419 per adult (save $1,460) or $12,316 for a family (save $5,250), you can enjoy Kiroro Grand’s 21m snowfall and an extended 160-day winter before the year ends. Club Med’s all-inclusive packages cover everything from accommodation to gourmet meals, ski passes, lessons, and a wide range of activities.

Book by May 31, 2024 for travel dates between November 29, 2024 to May 4, 2025. Visit clubmed.co.nz or call 0800 258 263 to book your trip.

Skiing in Japan with Club Med. Photo / Club Med

Visit America’s national parks

Explore iconic sites like the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, and Glen Canyon Dam on Cosmos’ Canyonlands seven-day escorted tour. Travel through history on Route 66, pass through the scenic Kaibab National Forest, and marvel at the beauty of Lake Powell. Experience Monument Valley’s unique culture and landscape with a four-wheel-drive tour guided by a Navajo guide.

This incredible journey is available from $2689 per person and is only available until May 12. The tour departs on October 8 2024, and airfares are additional.

Contact Flight Centre at 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz to book your adventure today.

Visit the iconic Grand Canyon.

Hop on a train to Wellington for Wow

Enjoy an extraordinary journey with Great Journeys New Zealand’s new Wow package, featuring the iconic World of Wearable Art (Wow) VIP train experience for 2024. Departing from Christchurch, this VIP experience offers a unique blend of scenic wonders, local cuisine, and on-board entertainment aboard the Coastal Pacific train as you travel to the Wow show in Wellington. Included in the $1995 package is a two-night stay with accommodation, excellent seats at the 2024 Wow Show, and a return flight with Air New Zealand.

The most anticipated Wow show is set to be the best this year. This Great Journeys package includes the Coastal Pacific Scenic Train and Interislander Ferry, with a VIP-style Wow welcome, including Wow goodie bags, and a special multi-course Wow-themed menu. Guests will also have the unique opportunity to see a Wow garment up close to appreciate the incredible detail and work involved.

Book your tickets now at greatjourneysnz.com/short-breaks-and-packages/wow-train-vip-experience-christchurch/ or call 0800 872 467.

Thousands of people make their way to Wellington for the World of Wearable Art show every year.

Wilderness awaits at Timber Trail Lodge

Escape to the wilderness with Timber Trail Lodge’s Wilderness Retreat Packages, now available on weekdays from May to September 2024. Pick the best retreat package for you from their two best offers: the Executive Wilderness Retreat and the Wilderness Gathering Package.

The Executive Wilderness Retreat offers a two-night package starting from $840 per person, including exclusive use of the Rātā Room facilities, two nights’ single occupancy in large ensuite rooms, all meals, and a 20-minute talk about the forest history, sustainability and conservation. Ideal for smaller groups of eight to 11 people, this package is available Monday to Thursday.

For larger groups of 14-40 people, the Wilderness Gathering Package is perfect. Starting from $470 per person for a two-night stay, this package includes exclusive use of the Timber Trail Lodge and Rātā Room facilities, all meals, and the 20-minute talk. Escape distractions and immerse yourself in nature with this exclusive package, available Monday to Thursday.

Visit timbertraillodge.co.nz/rata_packages or call 0800 885 6343 to book your getaway today.

Gather your friends and family and go on a wilderness retreat.

