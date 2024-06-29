Advertisement
Best destinations for female solo travellers revealed in new study

A new study has revealed the best and worst cities for solo female travellers. Photo / 123rf

Travelling alone as a woman is easy enough to fall in love with. You’re not under the demands of anyone else. You mingle and you move, unconstrained. You’re free.

And it’s on the rise. One Booking.com survey revealed that 54% of female respondents plan on adventuring solo in 2024, while another study by travel organisation Road Scholar found 85% of its solo travellers are women.

It can also be challenging - particularly for women, in part due to an increased risk of harassment and assault.

Now, a new study has uncovered the best cities for women to feel safe in - and have a great tourism experience.

Data from InsureMyTrip revealed Munich on top, followed by Madrid in second place, and London in third.

The study ranked 62 cities on four key data points: cost, safety, gender equality and tourism.

According to the study authors, the categories were arranged to help travellers find the perfect city based on their top priorities.

“For example, if travellers are worried about walking around at night, they can make an informed decision on where to go,” InsureMyTrip said on their website.

While not a single New Zealand city featured on the list, our neighbours from across the ditch featured twice: Melbourne ranked 21 and Sydney at 31. Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia ranked worst, obtaining only 4.12 points overall compared to 7.36 received by Munich.

InsureMyTrip’s Top 10 Cities for Solo Female Travellers

  1. Munich, Germany
  2. Madrid, Spain
  3. London, United Kingdom
  4. Lisbon, Portugal
  5. Barcelona, Spain
  6. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  7. Berlin, Germany
  8. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  9. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  10. Copenhagen, Denmark

InsureMyTrip’s Worst 10 Cities for Solo Female Travellers

62. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (ranked

61. Johor Bahru, Malaysia

60. Delhi, India

59. Penang Island, Malaysia

58. Singapore

57. Johannesburg, South Africa

56. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

55. Jakarta, Indonesia

54. Las Vegas, United States

53. Marrakesh, Morroco

52. New York City, United States

