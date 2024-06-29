A new study has revealed the best and worst cities for solo female travellers. Photo / 123rf

A new study has revealed the best and worst cities for solo female travellers. Photo / 123rf

Travelling alone as a woman is easy enough to fall in love with. You’re not under the demands of anyone else. You mingle and you move, unconstrained. You’re free.

And it’s on the rise. One Booking.com survey revealed that 54% of female respondents plan on adventuring solo in 2024, while another study by travel organisation Road Scholar found 85% of its solo travellers are women.

It can also be challenging - particularly for women, in part due to an increased risk of harassment and assault.

Now, a new study has uncovered the best cities for women to feel safe in - and have a great tourism experience.

Data from InsureMyTrip revealed Munich on top, followed by Madrid in second place, and London in third.