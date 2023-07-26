Wildfires rage across Spain, Portugal and Southeastern France as the heat wave continues. Video / AP

Visiting a beautiful shop or attraction simply to take a photo for Instagram has become a popular habit amongst travellers but one spot in Barcelona, Spain seems to be over it.

The historic deli appears to have laid down a punishment against ‘photo and run’ visitors who come into the shop simply to take photographs of the interiors.

Walk past Queviures Múrria, which is more than 100 years old, and you’ll spy a sign that reads: ‘Visit just looking (inside) €5 x person, thank you.’

Staff at the deli were reportedly tired of tourists who filled the store with no intention to purchase anything but instead to take photos.

Those who have seen the old building will understand the desire to take a picture or two; Queviures Múrria makes a charming background with ornate, Art Deco-era interiors that transport you back in time.

At first, the sign was a joke amongst staff but has had a surprisingly positive effect, Deli manager Toni Merion said.

In a video posted to Instagram, Merion explained the reason for the sign.

“What is the reason behind the famous €5 sign that we put on the door of the place? Today we explain it well so you can understand why we put it,” read a translation of the video caption.

Merion added that it was “purely a deterrent” and they hadn’t charged anyone yet. The goal, according to the marvellously moustached manager was not to punish tourists but dissuade them.

Instead, the goal was to remind tourists how they can get in the way of paying customers, which the deli relies on, and encourage Insta-tourist to purchase something themselves.

The sign was reportedly had the intended effect and Merion said sales have increased since the sign was placed in the window, and tourists just there for a picture has decreased.