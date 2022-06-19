Ghost palace: the former resort in Bedugul, Bali. Photo / Facebook

Spooked travellers have shared photos from inside a "ghost palace" in Bali as floods of tourists return to the Indonesian holiday spot.

Superstitious locals believe the so-called "palace", located in Bedugal, about two hours from Kuta, has become haunted after being abandoned before ever taking on visitors.

Thrillseekers keen to investigate some paranormal activity for themselves have taken trips to the eerie location, which is known as the Bedugul Taman Rekreasi Hotel & Resort.

A pair of Aussie tourists shared mysterious photos taken during their visit to the dilapidated resort online last month, and described seeing what they thought was a "figure" with hands.

"My mum and I were standing at the top of the stairs and I called out to see if I would get a response," a woman recalled on Facebook.

"We both heard a disembodied voice and the air went very cold."

Inside what would have been a luxury establishment in Bali. Photo / Facebook

She shared a blurry photo she claimed showed a figure at the bottom of a set of stairs that had its hands reaching out to them.

Her mum shared her own haunting experience from when they visited a few years ago.

"It's definitely haunted and beautiful inside, and there's lots of stains. Well worth going there," she wrote.

Someone else claimed they had technology problems when they visited.

"When my daughter and myself went there my camera started going off by itself. We also both thought we heard our driver calling for us, but when we asked him he told us he hadn't," she wrote.

Fuzzy photos and frightening stories: One visitor spoke of encounters with invisible hands. Photo / Facebook

The resort was built over several stories with an abundance of separate balconies, staircases and vantage points.

Photos of its condition nowadays shows it has been entirely overrun with trees, weeds and graffiti, while parts of its structure has suffered damage.

Some have claimed the resort was developed by Indonesian President Suharto's son Tommy and was shut down following him being jailed in 2002.

The establishment was never opened for public use, having been shut on the eve of its grand opening.

Locals have previously shared unconfirmed stories of overworked labourers being killed while building the resort.

Many believe they have remained at the site and continued to haunt it over the years.

Others swirl rumours of a curse thrust on the businessman behind the construction, which left him bankrupt and unable to complete it.