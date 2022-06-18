The Royal Flying Doctor Service visitor experience is a key attraction in the region. Photo / Dubbo Regional Council

Cake maker Amy Rutherford lets us in on what's hot in her hometown of Dubbo, New South Wales

I'm a chef by trade and started out at home making cakes after my second child was born. Soon after, I progressed into a commercial kitchen space with a shop front in a quiet street in south Dubbo, and in 2020 (mid Covid!) signed a lease to a much bigger commercial space, which I renovated into my shop, Amy's Cafe and Cakes. I run cupcake decorating parties and events, and I create custom cakes, cupcakes and sugar cookies for special occasions throughout Dubbo and beyond.

Dubbo local, Amy Rutherford, says the city has a creative vibe. Photo / supplied

Dubbo is a thriving community full of creativity and visitor attractions. We have beautiful parks and gardens and lots of shopping - there is something for everyone. Dubbo is home to the Wiradjuri people and is rich in Aboriginal culture and history. We also have the best sunsets. There's something about a country sunset that is pretty special.

Visitors should definitely check out Old Dubbo Gaol and Royal Flying Doctors Visitor Experience Centre, and the Taronga Western Plains Zoo is a must.

The Taronga Western Plains Zoo is a must-see in Dubbo. Photo / Dubbo Regional Council

If nature is your thing, I highly recommend the Tracker Riley walking track along the Macquarie River; something we do regularly as a family.

When it comes to food and drink, Short Street Store, Creo at the Cultural Centre, Press Cafe and Dahab Cafe are a few favourites, as well as The Establishment Bar, Cacao House Cakes, Coco and Bella, the Commercial Hotel, and Arcadia Bar. For something a little different, Quentin Park Alpaca Farm does a high tea.

I think the best time of year to visit Dubbo is spring or autumn. It's perfect weather to enjoy the parks (The Adventure Playground and Japanese Gardens) and walking tracks around the Macquarie River. We also have one of the best skate parks in the country, which includes the first full pipe on Aussie shores.

Enjoy leafy walks at the Dubbo Regional Botanic Gardens. Photo / Dubbo Regional Council

Dubbo is the hub of the Central West - no matter which direction you head out of the city, there is something to see. Nearby attractions include Mudgee for its numerous wineries, and Wellington for its limestone caves and Jespresso Cafe. There's also Warrumbungle National Park, Australia's first dark-sky park and a scenic spot voted number nine in Lonely Planet's 20 Best Australian Travel Experiences.

For more information, see dubbo.com.au