Bali travellers warn of exchange scam that tourists keep falling for

Tourists say they have been scammed by dodgy cash exchanges, skimming cash in Bali. Photo / Abiwan Krisna, Unsplash

A traveller has thanked a Bali local for tipping her off to a scam she had fallen for too willingly, alerting her that a large chunk was missing from her holiday funds.

The tourist from South Australia posted online after the ‘run in’ at the popular holiday destination with an unscrupulous currency exchange operator. Apparently the brazen scam is so notorious even Indonesian locals are aware of it. Though, that doesn’t stop tourists still falling for it.

The woman, who had just visited a high street exchange to get some spending money, hopped back into her waiting car.

After telling her driver what she got up to on her trip, he grew concerned. Out of an overabundance of caution he advised her to recount her cash.

“I used a non authorised user, countered the money 3 times and then later in the day, my driver said check money now, and I couldn’t believe it, it was much less,” she wrote the the Bali Bogans Facebook group.

The scam involves a sleight of hand from unscrupulous currency bureaus that leads to less money handed over than expected. Even after it has been counted, right in front of the customer. It’s a scam, according to the comments, many tourists have fallen for.

After learning she had been stung, the driver insisted they return to the exchange, right away.

“[He] drove me back to that person, and told him to give me my money back or he will call police,” she wrote.





Tourists are advised to go to authorised currency exchanges, and to check for displayed permits. Photo / Timur Garifov, Unsplash

The cashier did not argue or apologise, according to the tourist.

They “just gave me my money back and told me to and my driver to get out.”

The driver’s quick thinking meant she got her travel money back. Several comments praised his going out of the way to confront the unscrupulous bureau.

“Your driver is a champ!” read one comment. “Good on him for doing that for you!”

However many other tourists do not realise their wallet is too light, until too late.

One tourist recounted how his son was robbed in front of his eyes.

The impatient child wanted to change some Aussie dollars for Rupiah at an exchange on the street, against his father’s warning.

“I stood there with him and watched. Saw nothing! Walked away, said ‘count’ and was missing $50. Walked back and kicked up a fuss and he threw original money at us,” said the traveller.”

“They are sooo good at what they do. All day I was like wow I am impressed!!!

Other tourists claim to have rumbled the unscrupulous practice.

“”He pulls out the right amount of money first then you count it, he counts it then taps it on the counter to bundle it up and a few notes fall back through fine slits,” explained one comment.

“Get it the first time, count the top of the notes, do not let them touch the money again or put it back on the counter.”

Others claim to have caught cashiers red handed and red faced, who will either give you the missing notes back or claim to have forgotten to explain a “service fee”.

Tourists wanting to change money are recommended to go to a bank, or use th eservices at their hotel. If you use a highstreet exchange, make sure to check for an in-date business permit and that a vendor is “authorised”. Traveller’s cash cards are another option to avoid dealing in large volumes of cash.

Authorities are aware that illegitimate money exchanges are an issue in popular resort towns and have recently conducted a crackdown, according to the Bali Sun.

Spot checks on bureau de changes in Kuta, Seminyak and Legian have led to some unauthorised vendors being closed but tourists should be careful when changing large sums of money.