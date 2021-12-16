Aviation Security Service warns fliers what not to take on board

Aviation Security Service warns fliers what not to pack in their bags this summer. Photo / Getty Images

Hopping on a plane this summer? You may want to leave the screwdrivers, nerf guns and AirPods at home, or at least check if they need to be in checked baggage.

The Aviation Security Service (AvSec) have warned travellers to check what items can and cannot be taken on a plane this summer.

Expecting a 400 per cent increase in domestic commercial passenger flights due to the border reopening, AvSec want to remind Kiwis what items may cause issues on flights.

Batteries

Number one on the list is also the number one item fliers get caught with; batteries. These need to be stored in your carry-on, with a maximum limit of 20 batteries. They are not allowed in checked bags.

Individual batteries must be stored in a protective pouch, commercial packaging or individual bags or have the terminals covered with tape.

Tools or power tools

We know that new tool will go down a treat with your 'DIY' family member but make sure it goes in checked baggage to avoid confiscation.

For safety, AvSec has specific regulations about what kinds of tools or power tools can travel in carry-on, which largely depends on the metal shaft length of items like drill bits, screwdrivers and chisels.

Electronic gadgets

Whether you're packing your own air pods, portable charger pack or tablet, or gifting one away, these items must come with you in carry-on. Many of these items contain lithium batteries, which are considered a dangerous good due to the potential for them to explode in the cargo hold. Therefore, they could be screened and removed from a checked bag.

Fake weapons

If it looks like a weapon, even a super fake one, chances are it'll be confiscated from a carry-on bag. Toy swords, plastic grenades, nerf guns, even toy lightsabres are considered a risk in airports and on flights, so need to be transported in checked baggage. If you do forget, they may need to be "voluntarily relinquished" at an airport screening point.

Explosive items

Christmas is a festive time, so it makes sense people want to celebrate with a literal bang. However, any sparklers, fireworks or explosive items won't be able to come with you on the plane, no matter where they're packed.

Even innocent-seeming party poppers contain a small explosive that makes a fun sound, ejects confetti and poses a risk on planes.

Every year millions of bags are screened by AvSec.

According to manager Karen Unwin, most confiscations could be avoided if people had put them in the right bag.

"Tools, air pods, power banks, batteries are all often quite expensive items and the passenger often doesn't want to relinquish those, however, if people take the time to check the rules on our website they will see most items can be taken on the aircraft, it's just a matter of whether it can go in your checked or carry-on bag," Unwin told RNZ.

Unwin's advice for summer travellers was to check what can go on an aircraft and what bag it needs to be in.

Additionally, as airports become busy again, she recommended making the screening process as seamless as possible by avoiding wearing big boots, coats, and emptying your pockets of keys and coins.