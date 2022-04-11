For some of us, it's been years since we've hopped across the ditch to explore Australia. At 28 times larger than Aotearoa, the prospect of travelling around the continent can seem overwhelming.

Fortunately, Lonely Planet has just released the first-ever The Ultimate Australia Travel List, which reviews and ranks the top 500 unmissable experiences and off-the-beaten-track sights around Australia.

Here are the top five you should add to the bucket list.

1. Uluru, NT

Uluru has been ranked the top experience in Australia by Lonely Planet. Photo / Unsplash

This may not be a hidden gem, but these majestic rock formations are a must-visit for any traveller. At 3.6 km long and 348m high, it's difficult to imagine that two-thirds of this mighty rock still sit underneath the ground. Textured with deep spiritual importance and physical magnitude, this sight is best enjoyed as the sun sets, when you can watch the rusty orange rock blend into burnished reds and blacks.

2. MONA, Tasmania

For a fix of art and culture, look no further than the Museum of Old and New Art, or, as it's better known, MONA. Opened in 2011, the museum was designed to fit founder and owner David Walsh's incredible collection of ancient, modern and contemporary art. Some pieces are so large or important, that it's said the building was made to fit certain pieces like Sidney Nolan's 46m-long piece titled Snake.

3. Great Barrier Reef, Queensland

The abundance of marine life makes the Great Barrier Reef a top experience in Australia. Photo / Unsplash

Another fan favourite, this 2300km attraction has long captured the eyes and hearts of travellers and locals. Home to around 10 per cent of the world's coral reef systems and more than 600 coral species, this underwater world isn't just environmentally significant but mesmerising too.

4. Great Ocean Road, Victoria

Anyone who has driven this route will know it lives up to its name, offering some of the greatest road trip views across vast expanses of bright blue ocean. Stretching 243km from Torquay to Allansford, the road is a perfect day trip from Melbourne, although we recommend taking it slow and stopping at spots like Fairhaven Beach, Apollo Bay, Great Otway National Park or Bellarine Peninsula.

5. Three Capes Track, Tasmania

Love heights? Then hold your breath and try tacking the highest sea cliffs on the continent at Three Capes Track. One of the most epic Australian bushwalks, this four-day hike covers 48km from Denmans Cove to Fortescue Bay with eucalypt forests, steep coastal cliffs and sweeping ocean views in between.

Lonely Planet's Top 10 Australian Experiences

6. Bungle Bungles, WA

7. Daintree National Park, Qld

8. Kangaroo Island, SA

9. Dark Sky Park, Warrambungle, NSW

10. Vivid Festival Sydney, NSW

Lonely Planet's Ultimate Australia Travel List is now available where all good books are sold.