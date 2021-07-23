Australian travel timeline: Tasman bubble in question after 95 days

After 95 days the Tasman Travel Bubble is at bursting point. Photo / Unsplash

95-days on and the quarantine-free safe travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is again in question.

The Prime Minister and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield have announced their intention to close the bubble completely for two months over concerns for rising Covid cases in Australia.

This is the longest total suspension since quarantine-free travel began on 19 April.

Back in April the bubble went off to a wobbly start, with a worker at Auckland Airport testing positive for Covid 19 the following day, on 20 April.

Quarantine-free travel continued, albeit with regular disruptions.

However, the rising cases of the Delta Variant in Australian states appears to be a growing concern. With the roll out of a Covid Vaccination programme still in the early stages on both sides of the Ditch, the remaining travel corridors are in the balance.

An extraordinary meeting of Prime Minister Ardern the Health and Covid 19 ministers in response to rising cases across the ditch led to much speculation on the bubble's future.

Travellers were further given the jitters after Air New Zealand published an automated message to ticketholders.

The message on the carrier's helpline said that they were already responding to "an extended pause of quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand."

Air New Zealand has since said that the message was recorded in error and that the information was incorrect. A spokesperson for the airline said this was due to an "oversimplification" and that they were busy responding to customer queries resulting from the New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia lockdowns.

This morning flights from still-quarantine free states saw last-minute prices rise to over $910 one way from Brisbane and $770 from Hobart to Auckland.

Last minute fares were at $910 one-way from Brisbane. Photo / Air New Zealand

No seats are currently available out of Sydney via the Air New Zealand website on regular services until 16 August as "Managed return" flights continue to be the only way home from the state.

The suspension of quarantine free travel from states has put further strain on the already pressured MIQ facilities.

MIQ places are currently fully booked until December. Should additional travellers be required to book places in managed isolation facilities, this could lead to New Zealanders having to shelter in place. There are currently long waits for spaces.

MFAT's Safe Travel service has said that "Managed return flights continue for people stranded in NSW, return green flights are running for people stranded in South Australia."

Following South Australia's snap lockdown New Zealanders returning from Adelaide and SA are nor required to book MIQ, providing they produce a negative Covid test within 72 hours of flying.

MFAT and MBIE have been contacted by the Herald for further comment.

More to follow...