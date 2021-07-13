Auckland holidays: Easy activities for a fun day out in Tāmaki Makaurau

A treat: Explore Auckland's Farmers' Markets. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

These school holidays, get the family out and about in Auckland for a reasonably priced but full-of-fun day out, writes Alexia Santamaria

Tāmaki Makaurau is a city of contrasts. From sparkling blue harbours dotted with waterfront bars to remote west coast beaches with nothing but vast sands and wild surf; from high-end degustations in sophisticated restaurants to unmarked shopfronts serving up steaming bowls of noodles; from Gucci and Prada to op shops and flea markets; there really is something for everyone.

But unlike other more compact cities, Auckland is a sprawling beast, and it can help to have a bit of background knowledge so you can do things that highlight the best of what New Zealand's largest city has to offer. Here are some of our picks - just as much fun for locals as for visitors.

People-watch

Grab yourself a coffee at one of Auckland's many farmers' markets and watch the crowds fossick for their weekly produce and artisan treats; plonk yourself down in a bar at the Viaduct (Saint Alice, Dr Rudi's and Parasol and Swing all have rooftop elevation) to watch the world go by - partygoers on Friday and Saturday night, families and groups of friends in the weekend. Karangahape Rd and Ponsonby are also wonderful people-watching spots - eccentric characters, small dogs, fabulously dressed people, LGBTQI community peeps - there's always something fun or creative happening, and a wonderful concentration of independent restaurants and shops to boot.

Take in a view

For an elevated vantage point over Auckland, the obvious choice is the Skytower (literally, you can't miss it) but climbing or driving to the top of some of our maunga can also give you an excellent – and different - angle. Try One Tree Hill, Mt Eden, Mt Victoria or Bastion Point for stunning vistas.

Get out on the water to explore Rangitoto, and Aucklands other island escapes. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

Wild coastal beauty

The west coast beaches are a beautiful part of Auckland's more rugged, unmanicured face. The wild, untouched nature of Piha, Bethells, Muriwai (great in gannet season), Karekare and other west coast beaches never fails to impress. Towering rocky outcrops, unrelenting surf, salt and pepper sands, waterfalls; and some days in winter you'll be one of a handful of people in these stunning locations. There's a reason so many movies have been filmed here. If you fancy a bushwalk, there are plenty in the Waitākere ranges as you head out to the coast - just be sure to check for any track closures before heading out.

'Eat, shop, repeat': Newmarket's food courts. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

Diverse food neighbourhoods

Auckland's population is so diverse, and with increased immigration has come the opportunity for visitors and locals to experience a huge range of different cultures. A trip to Sandringham will give you access to a little piece of India and Sri Lanka; Northcote gives mixed Asian experiences; Dominion Rd and Panmure main street burst at the seams with food from all over the world and Ōtara markets will give you a great insight into our vibrant pacific community.

On the water

You haven't had the true Auckland experience unless you've got out on its sparkling harbour. Make a day of it, by climbing extinct volcano Rangitoto, exploring vineyards and white sand beaches on Waiheke Island - or even just take a quick ferry ride to Devonport for fish and chips by the sea.

By the water

Grab a friend and walk, or cycle, the bays - Ōkahu, Mission, St Heliers, Kohimarama - stopping for refreshments at any of the great spots along the way. Or walk all the way along the beach and rocks from the northern end of Milford Beach to the southern end of Takapuna Beach, finishing up with an icecream at the end. There are plenty of great waterfront walks in Tāmaki Makaurau and a coffee stop is never far away.

Go explore the waterfront at Tamaki Drive. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

Retail therapy

Shopping in Auckland has improved drastically over the past few years with the expansion of Sylvia Park, the extension of Westfield Newmarket and the completion of Commercial Bay. The overseas trend of retail and hospitality merging into an "eat and shop" experience has definitely played out here with standardised food courts full of repeated stalls being swapped out for proper restaurants, and even rooftop dining in the case of Newmarket.

Tui Mural, Newmarket. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

Commercial Bay is definitely the newest and flashest, with higher-end shops and every type of eating option you could imagine - from dumplings or doughnuts in the upmarket food court, to seated dining at places like Ghost Donkey and Gochu through to standalone restaurants like Ben Bayly's Ahi, Saxon + Parole, Poni Room and The Lodge.

Green Spaces: Auckland's Albert park. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

Picnic in the park

If you've been shopping at the farmers' markets, one of the best places to eat your treats is in any of Auckland's beautiful green spaces. The Domain, Albert Park, Western Springs, Monte Cecilia and Cornwall Park are great examples, especially if you have kids who need wearing out.

There are endless and varying ways to have fun in Auckland - whether you're the active type, family-oriented, in search of great food and wine or someone who just wants to soak up the vibe. So whether you're on holiday or a local who's been at home watching too much Netflix, get out and tick some of these things off your Auckland list.

CHECKLIST: AUCKLAND

DETAILSFor more information on things to see, do and where to stay in Auckland, see aucklandnz.com

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com