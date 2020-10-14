Auckland Adrenalin Forest adventure park swings back with fourth site

KEY POINTS:

For the past twelve months it's been hard to see the wood for the trees, says adventure parks owner Jean Caillibet.

"We only got re-started three weeks ago, after Covid," he says.

The Frenchman opened the first branches of the adventure assault course in Christchurch in 2006, followed by Wellington and Bay of Plenty in 2010 and 2011. Auckland, however has been a harder nut to crack.

"It's out highest course," says Jean. "The highest point is 33 metres, which is something like an eleven-storey building."

Adrenalin Forest owner Jean Caillibet demonstrates the clip harnesses. Photo / Sarah Weber, Supplied

Having finally launched the Bombay hills site in a plantation in late summer last year, there was little time to get into the swing of things before the park was shuttered by Auckland lockdowns. So you'd be forgiven for not knowing it's there.

Now coming into a second summer, Jean and his team feel they are safely out of the woods and are opening up the park to public access.

Don't look down! The highest platforms as tall as 32 metres, or an 11 storey building. Photo / Sarah Weber, Supplied

Made out of flying foxes, swings and 60m high platforms the obstacle course is the highest in New Zealand. After a short briefing, the whole course is yours to explore in three hours slots.

"There's about 5 kilometres of wire out there," says Ian Olson, the Adrenalin Forests' national manager.

"You definitely couldn't do the whole thing in three hours."



Challenge accepted.

Adrenalin Forest's latest park is in the Bombay Hills south of Auckland. Photo / Supplied, Sarah Weber

Strapped into a harness and I was given clips, a metal pulley and three gloves. Yes, three.

The white mickey-mouse style gloves are to help clamber over the course and slow you down.

So far there are eight courses over five increasing difficulty levels. During the 80-person day there was more than enough space to explore over, without too many log-jams.

In the next fortnight Jean says they expect to have the sixth and highest course finished, ready to tackle with its 100metre zip line.

Ian Olson national manager for the Adrenalin Forest parks, centre. Photo / Sarah Weber, Supplied

About 40 minutes south of Auckland or an hour from Hamilton, the forest is open from 10am Monday to Saturday during summer. $48 per adult $32 per child. Last entry is 2.30pm

