Nothing ruins a long weekend like realising it isn’t actually a long weekend.

Summer may have been just a few months ago but us Kiwis always look forward to upcoming public holidays that turn our regular two-day weekends into a three or sometimes four-day break.

Fortunately, we still have several public holidays scattered throughout the rest of the year. However, one public holiday will be a little different this year and it could catch some Kiwis out.

In 2013, the Holidays Amendment Act meant public holidays that fall on a Saturday or Sunday are ‘Mondayised’ meaning most people get a work day off. The Act essentially shifts the observance of the public holiday to the nearest weekday if it falls on a weekend, to ensure workers get the opportunity to enjoy a day off work.

The issue is, when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, the public holiday is observed on that day, meaning you don’t get a string of days off.

Last year, this had the potential to trip Kiwis up as Anzac Day 2023 fell on a Tuesday, meaning they got the day off but it wasn’t a long weekend.

Unfortunately, this year is the same, with April 25 falling on a Thursday.

The more organised amongst us will have spotted this detail and planned accordingly. Some may take the bonus day off and treat the weekend like any other. Those who can work remotely may travel further afield on Wednesday night, enjoy Thursday off then work remotely on Friday before cruising into the weekend.

Or, the Kiwis with leave to spare may take Friday off and enjoy a long weekend while we still have a slither of summer left.

If you’re eager to escape the city, you may use the time to visit hidden gem in the North Island, book one of the most luxurious lodges in New Zealand, or make a beeline to a city that never gets too cold. We’ve also got a weather-proof guide to families in Raglan, nine golf courses every Kiwi golf-lover should visit or tackle one of Aotearoa’s five best road trips.

Missed the boat on capitalising on Anzac weekend? Don’t worry, there is still time to make a plan for King’s Birthday Weekend, Matariki, Labour Day and Christmas.