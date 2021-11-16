Antipodes: Caroline Jones' private love affair with New Zealand in lockdown

Caroline Jones and The Trenwiths: Jones' time in New Zealand resulted in lifelong friendships and new music. Photo / Supplied

Caroline Jones and The Trenwiths: Jones' time in New Zealand resulted in lifelong friendships and new music. Photo / Supplied

An American Country musician has dedicated her latest album to the places and kindness she experienced in New Zealand, as one of the few international guests allowed into the country during the long pandemic lockdown.

Caroline Jones from Connecticut says she fell for the 'southern charm' of Aotearoa, naming her latest album Antipodes.

Earlier this year she joined sailor boyfriend Nick Dana and team American Magic during the 2021 America's Cup in Auckland.

The pair, who are now engaged to be married, spent the summer cruising through New Zealand in a campervan. Collecting inspiration and imagery for the album, Jones says it was "a blessing to be in lockdown in such a beautiful country."

Caroline Jones and American Magic sailor beau Nick Dana spend the year cruising round New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The resulting music video for single No Daylight features vistas from Auckland, south through Raglan and Waikato, to the shores of Lake Wakatipu. It has racked up half a million views on YouTube, from envious travellers around the world.

Jones says she "hit the jackpot".

"I found myself there in 2020 with no tourists, adventuring with my newly found love of my life, writing and recording music, and experiencing a completely new culture and landscape. What could be better?"

The new 13, track album was compiled as a love letter to New Zealand, written over long roadies and day trips from Auckland.

"America has stunning natural beauty, but there is very little left that is truly untouched," she says.

"New Zealand is one of the rare places on Earth where that kind of unpopulated wild beauty still exists and is accessible to people of all walks of life."

While based out of Auckland the singer was able to collaborate with Kiwi artists out of the city's Roundhead Studios. This included a recording with Hamilton-based The Trenwiths, over the cliffs at Raglan.

However Jones says she has a long list of all-time favourite New Zealand bands, she'd love to go on the road with:

"Mild Orange; I love their sonic sensibilities. Of course, Neil Finn! We also went to a Th'Dudes concert and really fell in love with their new album."

The wide open skies and countryside of the Land of the Long White Cloud has some obvious similarities to the US and folk music scene. However it's the people and the stories of New Zealand rather than the landscape which Jones feels have the most county roots:

"I find many parallels between New Zealand culture and country music culture. American country music is rooted in the authentic life experience of working class people," she said.

"They are the salt of the earth, much like I find Kiwis to be."