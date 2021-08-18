Antarctic Explorers reunion put on ice by Christchurch Covid lockdown

The OAE reunion was held in Christchurch with some of the most celebrated explorers and filmmakers ever to visit Scott Base. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand, Mark Mitchell

The OAE reunion was held in Christchurch with some of the most celebrated explorers and filmmakers ever to visit Scott Base. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand, Mark Mitchell

Almost 20 great New Zealanders and old Antarcticans are isolating in a Christchurch hotel, having had their reunion cut short by the level 4 lockdown.

As part of the New Zealand Antarctic expeditions of the 50s and 60s, some arrived on the ice around the same time as the original Scott Base.

Meeting on Tuesday at Adventure Books in the Christchurch Art Centre, the Old Antarctic Explorers shared stories and adventures from an era when the only way around the continent was by dog sled.

In many cases they were the first humans ever to have stepped foot on that remote part of the world.

It was the first such reunion since before the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Geologist Peter Barrett in Antarctica. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand

Geologist Peter Barrett, from Auckland, described memories of leading a team of 36 huskies, surveying the continent from out of a tent for months in the mid-sixties.

Fellow Antarctican Peter Otway who had been on an exploration two years earlier, over 1960-62 remembers Scott Base was just new. There he trained on dog sleds for expeditions into the Transantarctic mountains.

He didn't spend much time in it, living out of a tent on the ice for 16 months.

Although their time on the ice did not overlap they were among the last to use dog teams to explore the continent. In some cases they were sharing the same equipment, as Barret remembered finding Otway's name in his kit.

Last dog teams in Antarctica with Peter Quinn, second from left. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand

They clearly didn't clean the bivouac bags between expeditions. However, it was perfectly sterile in temperatures of -21 Celsius.

Spending months in the same clothes due to freezing cold and exposure, there was no danger of bed bugs but living conditions were harsh.

Otway said he had a "ceremonial burning" of clothes when safely back in New Zealand.

Antarctic explorers at the reunion from more recent expeditions included film makers Max Quinn, Anthony and Christine Powell.

Max Quinn in Antarctica in 1991 for TVNZ. Photo / Antarctica New Zealand

The Powells met each other at Scott Base at the Tatty Flag mess bar, which many Antarcticans remember fondly.

They made as much of an impression on Scott Base as it them, after decamping a mattress into the bar, dressed as John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the 1999 'Skirt Party' - an annual costume party which takes place in the Scott Base bar.

Unfortunately the three-day reunion, and schedule of public events were cancelled by the national Level 4 Lockdown.

Yesterday's two-hour "Ice Breaker" event was the only event that could go ahead.

The bad news was broken by Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, who was attending the reunion.

Old Antarctic Explorers Reunion Members, with Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel at Explorers Books. Photo / Thomas Bywater

"I'm sorry that this ends this way, especially with so many of you having come so far," she told the assembled Antarcticans.

"Antarctica means the world to this Gateway city and the Antarcticans choose to come here. We recognise what a significant contribution Antarctica has made to our lives and the world.

"In the future I hope to one day welcome you back again."