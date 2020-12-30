Kiwi cruise line wants adventure guides for Antarctic trip

The Spirit of Enderby in the Ross Sea is pushing the boundaries of New Zealand's backyard. Photo / Supplied, Heritage Expeditions

For adventurers and nature lovers it could be the dream summer job. A New Zealand cruise company is looking for outdoorsy expedition leaders to join them on a Kiwi-only trip the furthest reaches of the Subantarctic islands.

Having been given the all clear to sail a New Zealand only season, cruise company Heritage Expeditions is on the look out for crew and guides to join them from Fiordland to the Auckland Islands this summer.

"We're looking for those exceptional individuals with a passion for New Zealand, its wildlife and stories," says commercial director and expedition leader Aaron Russ.

Applicants will need a sense of adventure and be able to balance many responsibilities on the 50-passenger ice breaker the Spirit of Enderby.

"The ocean can be quite temperamental – you need to be able to think, and stay on, your feet," explains Aaron. However for those that have what it takes this could be your ticket to one of the most exciting and difficult to reach places on the planet: Antarctica.

The Enderby will be sailing week-long itineraries around Stewart Island and 13 day passages to the Subantarctic Islands before running guest expeditions to New Zealand's claim on Antarctica in the Ross Dependency.

Kiwi nature lovers and explorers can jump on this opportunity to visit Antarctica. Photo / Supplied, K Ovsyanikova

The company says knowledge of the history, flora and fauna of the regions would be a plus, but this would be suited to anyone in research, hospitality or adventure travel who is looking for a challenge.

"New Zealanders are renowned for delivering next level service with a smile while under pressure, and this is an excellent opportunity to tap into some homegrown talent that might be looking for an exciting career change."

For more information or submit an application the company can be reached via careers@heritage-expeditions.com

Last month the ship, Spirit of Enderby also known as Professor Khromov was granted entry to New Zealand. The ice strengthened research vessel and her Russian crew were trapped outside of New Zealand waters by the country's cruise ban until being given special exemption for a Kiwi-only season to the Southern Ocean.

Now given the go ahead, Aaron says these southern itineraries will appeal to Kiwis who have "had their wings clipped by Covid", looking to "tick off that bucket list adventure and explore the furthest reaches of our amazing backyard."

This story was first published in the New Zealand Herald Travel on 9 October