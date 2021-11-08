American Airlines offers flight attendants triple pay to avoid shortage

American Airlines flight attendants could receive up to triple pay for working over the Christmas period. Photo / 123rf

After spending much of last year urging workers to accept buyouts or take leaves of absence, it seems American Airlines is on a mission to woo workers back, and they're willing to pay to do it.

Last weekend was a tough one for American Airlines, after the carrier cancelled hundreds of flights as a result of staff shortages.

It seems they are determined to capitalise on the Christmas rush, promising their flight attendants up to triple their pay to work holiday trips.

The catch? They must have perfect attendance through early January.

According to an internal memo, reserve cabin crew members and flight attendants who work trips between 23 November and 29 November or 22 December to 2 January.

For those who have no absences between 15 November to 2 January, a further 150 per cent pay is on offer for peak-period trips.

The incentive was negotiated between American Airlines and its labour union, The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which complained that attendants had already faced a tough summer schedule involving frequent rescheduling and hotel room shortages.

An increase in unruly passengers was also raised by the group. Despite the Federal Aviation Administration announcing hefty new fines, issues have continued with one flight attendant allegedly being assaulted last week.

In a letter to flight attendants on Friday announcing the pay incentives, American Airlines Vice President of Flight Service Brady Byrnes acknowledged that staff had endured disruptive policy changes, natural disasters and increased customer misconduct.

After months spent encouraging staff to take leave or accept a buyout, many airlines are now struggling to navigate a swift 180 as travel demand surges.

American Airlines isn't the only carrier to cancel hundreds of flights; Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines experienced similar issues that cost them US$75 million (NZ$104 million) and US$50 million (NZ$70 million), respectively.

Similarly, Southwest offered double pay for flight attendants to increase staffing over the 4 July weekend.