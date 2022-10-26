ONT+ will allow non-travellers to access the post-security part of Ontario International Airport. Photo / 123rf

A Californian airport will return to the times when family and friends could meet travellers at the gate.

Loved ones can soon farewell or welcome home travellers at Ontario International Airport with the launch of a new visitor pass system.

Located 64 kilometres east of Los Angeles, the airport announced it will allow non-travellers to secure an online visitor pass that allows them to access the post-security part of the airport terminal.

This will allow those who are not travelling to either greet arriving passengers at the gate or spend time with them before departure.

Called 'ONT+', the programme will be free. Like passengers, non-travellers will receive a ticket and must go through TSA security to access the post-security terminals.

ONT's Public Safety Administrator, Dean Brown, said they hoped the programme would recapture the magic of previous eras when people could access the gate.

"We all remember the excitement of being able to meet arriving family and friends as they get off the plane," said Brown,

"ONT+ is a way to bring back some of that experience from decades ago, in a safe and secure manner."

Non-travellers will need to complete an online application within seven days of the visit. Once this is approved, they will be emailed a pass, which can only be shown digitally. Printed ONT+ visit passes will not be considered valid.

To maintain the same level of security, visitors will be subject to the same TSA security regulations as travellers. They will not be able to bring any banned items like large quantities of liquid.

In previous decades, it was normal to escort a friend or family member to and from the gate at an airport, waving them off or hugging them upon return. However, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, only travellers were allowed to pass through security.

Ontario International Airport isn't the only place where visitors can now go a little further into the airport. The SEA Visitor Pass at Seattle Tacoma Airport also allows people without a plane ticket to register and enter the secure part of the airport.

Tampa International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport have tested similar programs but were suspended.