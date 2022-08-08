The video showed viewers what items and materials to avoid when packing a suitcase. Photo / 123rf

A video revealing the worst ways to pack a suitcase has been shared by a TikTok account reportedly run by a professional baggage handler.

Those planning to join the trend and fly internationally may be nervous about the fate of their luggage as major airports have struggled to keep passengers and their bags together.

'Mountains' of luggage have been reported at airports like Heathrow.

One man has shared "travel tips" for people planning to fly and revealed the worst ways to pack a suitcase.

The TikTok video, posted by a Norwegian man named Adrian, told viewers what materials or packing methods they should steer clear of.

More than 5.3 million people have viewed the clip.

"Dear travelers" reads the video's on-screen caption, before cutting to a series of different bags.

According to the video, people should not travel with rubberixed texture bags or plastic-wrapped hardshell bags.

The baggage hander also warned people against poorly attached bag tags, while a baby stroller with items hanging off it got a 'big no'.

One passenger had even attempted to pack a frozen fish, which got a 'hell no' from Adrian.

These issues seem to be a daily occurrence for the airport worker, who captioned the video "Every. Single. Day."

Not all viewers saw the advice has helpful and some commented on the rough handling of suitcases.

Others claimed that plastic-wrapping services are often offered at airports.

"The plastic wrapped bags are usual going to a high theft place and it's to keep things from being stolen or tampered with," wrote one viewer.

"Putting plastic wrap is smart if you don't want to get your stuff." stolen," wrote another.

One viewer replied: "In some airports, airline companies offer you to wrap your baggage in plastic to avoid scratches or damages during travel."

However, a fellow airline employee affirmed the video, writing: "As a ground staff for airlines, I totally agree with this."

As for why the baggage handler hates plastic wrapped suitcases, they can be more difficult to open during bag checks.

Meanwhile, one person asked why more people weren't commenting on the absurd attempt to check a frozen fish in as luggage.

Adrian has shared several videos about baggage issues he encounters.

Other views warn passengers against using bag tags to tie two pieces of luggage together and encourage backpackers to clip and tie the straps of their bags together when checking it in.

Norway's national airline, Norwegian Air, has also shared tips for how to pack luggage well so belongings are "well-protected and arrive safe and sound on your flight".

Advice includes packing things carefully in the bag so they don't move around or fall out, taking out travel insurance for valuable to fragile items and leaving any dangerous goods out.

Fliers were also advised to label their bags clearly with a name and phone number.