Airlines ban reusable cloth face masks from planes: Lufthansa, LATAM, Finnair veto 'inefficient' masks

Some air carriers are banning reusable, cloth masks from their planes. Photo / Getty Images

Thomas Bywater is a writer and digital producer for Herald Travel

Several airlines are not permitting passengers to wear cloth face coverings, requiring medical face masks in their terms of service.

National airlines including Air France, Lufthansa and SwissAir have been telling passengers that only single-use medical masks or fitted face coverings are to be worn.

Lufthansa outlines the types of approved covering saying that these single-use surgical masks are more effective than homemade coverings.

FFP1, FFP2 and N95 were listed by Lufthansa as the permitted models, saying these were "medical products and were designed for the protection of others."

In France and Germany medical-grade masks are mandated by law over reusable cloth coverings.

However some airlines, not affected by these rules have worked fabric face mask bans into their terms of service.

LATAM and most recently Finnair have opted to ban homemade face covering from their planes.

"Fabric masks are slightly less efficient at protecting people from infection than surgical masks," says Finnair's updated mask policy.

Single-use medical masks are the only approved coverings on their flights. However these can still be removed "for a limited time while you're eating or drinking."

The move away from cloth face masks in Europe happened with the arrival of more virulent strains of Covid 19. In January, France made mask wearing mandatory in public places while Germany and Austria recommended that only surgical masks were used.

Overseen by Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German federal government decided to advise against cloth coverings, given they were "not subject to any standards with regards to their effectiveness."

In New Zealand the official guidelines on face coverings promote single use and reusable cloth masks equally. The official Covid 19 advice page even promotes instructions on how to make your own cloth face covering.

With the arrival of Delta in the country, policies on face coverings have been tightened. This afternoon the Prime Minister outlined new requirements for mask wearing.

"Just as a general rule, if you are leaving the house, please wear a mask," said PM Jacinda Ardern. "It makes all the difference."

Air New Zealand, which is currently operating a reduced service for essential travel only, requires passengers to fly wearing face covers.

They did not respond to comment on a preference in face coverings for passengers.

Both cloth face masks and single use medical masks are accepted on flights, referring passengers to the government's advice on face coverings.

The Ministry of Health said home made and bought cloth masks were approved as effective.

What masks can I wear on public transport?

Currently the ministry of health does not distinguish between the effectiveness of reusable fabric masks or single-use surgical masks.

"Re-usable fabric masks ideally have three layers of fabric and can be purchased through retail outlets, online or you can make your own," says the Ministry of Health guidance.

A scarf or a bandana are not recommended as a suitable cloth face covering.

Similarly construction dust masks with a one-way valve are also not permitted, as they allow droplets to spread if the wearer coughs or sneezes.

While surgical masks are regulated, they are designed to be worn only once. They may not be as effective if reused.