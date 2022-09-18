Air New Zealand's inaugural direct flight from Auckland to New York prepares for take off. Video / Stephanie Holmes

There was a spontaneous round of applause as the wheels of NZ2 touched down at JFK airport this morning and the cabin crew's announcement over the PA system announced: "Welcome to New York. We made it!"

Ground crew took photos from the tarmac as the 787 Dreamliner taxied to the gate - the first time an Air NZ plane has landed at JFK.

We left Auckland just over 16 hours earlier, on the national carrier's inaugural direct Auckland to JFK flight, after champagne, music and celebrations at the departure gate.

On board, the celebrations continued, with Business Premier and Premium Economy passengers receiving gifts of complimentary black pyjamas and amenity kits in stylish black leather Deadly Ponies clutch bags.

Once the seat-belt signs were off, many passengers got comfy and settled in for the long haul. Minister of Tourism for New Zealand Hon Stuart Nash changed out of his dapper black suit with gold fern lapel pin and into shorts and T-shirt, while former PM Helen Clark was one of the only business class passengers to keep her mask on for the entire journey. Air NZ CEO Greg Foran helped cabin crew with the dinner service in the premium economy and economy cabins.

Greg Foran, Air New Zealand Chief Executive and Dame Therese Walsh Air NZ Chairwoman, were on board the airline's first direct flight from Auckland to New York on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Dinner saw the debut of the airline's new international menu, showcasing top-quality New Zealand produce, and offering more choice. Premium customers can now add the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and streamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and Manawatū.

The pre-dinner amuse-bouche of wild blackfoot pāuā saucisson was a lovely treat, and the New Zealand wines helped with the wind-down for a good night's sleep.

Other than a bit of turbulence during dinner, the flight went smoothly, and many passengers remarked on just how quickly the 16-hour journey seemed to go.

Ben and Ella Webster, a Melbourne-based Kiwi couple, flew over to Auckland especially to be on the inaugural flight.

"We're both frequent flyers, we fly often for work and we're aware of new plane journeys around the world," Ben told me. "Air NZ doesn't have inaugural flights very often, so when we heard about the new flight we thought, that's a cool opportunity, and booked it straight away."

The couple moved to Melbourne right before the city was plunged into lockdown and with two young children and no family there, it had been a tough couple of years. They flew Ben's parents from Blenheim to Melbourne, to look after the kids while they are away - their first solo holiday since before their children were born.

Seated in a Skycouch row in Economy, they said they were surprised how quick the journey had felt.

"If you've got sleep to do and work to do, it goes pretty quick," Ben said.

"And it being the inaugural, Air NZ pulled out all the stops," Ella agreed. "It's been pretty special."

Ben is excited for the new opportunities the new route opens up - giving a new option for connecting flights to Europe.

NZ2 touched down at JFK just after 4pm Saturday, local time - about 8am Sunday NZ time. The customs queue was lengthy, taking around an hour for some of us to get through to the arrivals hall. But as we drove into the city, the sun was setting behind the famous skyline and there was a buzz of anticipation in the air.

Jetlag can wait... this is the city that never sleeps.

Read more about what life is like in New York right now in the Herald's Tuesday Travel magazine.