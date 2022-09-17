Air New Zealand's inaugural direct flight from Auckland to New York prepares for take off. Video / Stephanie Holmes

There were pizza slices, mini doughnuts, Cosmopolitans and, naturally, Manhattans, as ministers, passengers and tourism industry guests came together at Air New Zealand's Koru Lounge ahead of the airline's inaugural direct flight from Auckland to New York earlier today.

Addressing the crowd of excited travellers, some of whom were to be travelling internationally for the first time since borders opened, Air NZ CEO Greg Foran acknowledged the significance of the day.

"In talking to some of you earlier this afternoon, it's evident just how important this flight is – to you, and to us," he said.

The long-awaited launch of the ultra-long-haul route has been highly anticipated – initially planned for 2020, then shelved as borders slammed shut when Covid hit, then re-announced in March earlier this year, NZ2 finally took off at just after 4pm today.

Foran is on board, along with Air NZ chair Dame Therese Walsh, and former prime minister Helen Clark. PM Jacinda Ardern was originally scheduled to attend, but instead flew to London last week ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Minister for Tourism, Stuart Nash, stepped into her place, joining industry executives from both New Zealand and Australia, including David Coombes, managing director of Flight Centre NZ, and Clinton White, Brand USA's Australia and New Zealand director.

They make up just some of the 250 passengers on board Air New Zealand's 787-9 Dreamliner, which makes history as the airline's first direct flight to New York, now joining the ranks of longest flight routes in the world.

The celebrations extended out of the Koru Lounge and down to the boarding gate, with passengers walking a "violet" carpet to the departure lounge while a pack of (hired by Air NZ) paparazzi photographers captured the moment. Free champagne was flowing, there seemed to be a never-ending supply of pizza slices on offer and Kiwi musician Josh Leys entertained the crowd.

Foran said he was proud of getting to this point and cited not only the excitement of being able to offer a new route to Kiwi travellers, but also the importance of opening up a new gateway for American travellers to visit New Zealand.

He said the airline's three-times-a-week service would bring an estimated $65 million into the New Zealand economy – a figure that has potential to grow as they look to expand the schedule to five times a week, then daily as demand grows.

The flight is expected to take 16 hours and 15 minutes, landing just after 4pm Saturday evening New York time / 8am Sunday NZ time. A gala event on Sunday evening will see award-winning Kiwi band Six60 entertaining invited guests at the Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest viewing platform in the Western Hemisphere.

We'll have more from New York once NZ2 lands.